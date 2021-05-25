Branch/Sales Manager – Cape Town

Our client who is a leader in the Refrigeration and HVAC industry is urgently looking to employ a Branch/Sales Manager at their organization

Location: Cape Town, Western Cape

Requirements:

Matric

10 years of experience in a similar role

Must have experience as a Sales Manager (non-negotiable)

Knowledge of Refrigeration/HVAC will be a massive advantage

Proven ability in developing and delivering sales activities and market growth for new customers

Must have excellent sales and negotiation skills.

Sales experience in the Refrigeration and HVAC industry will be an added advantage

Responsibilities:

Maximizing the market/customer opportunity will be your main objective

Manage a group of 16 Staff Members

Manage a mix of customers and prospective customers in order to maximize sales opportunities.

Meet and exceed sales and margin targets

Monitor and regularly report on cost in relation to prevailing competition

Strengthen relationships with influencers and decision-makers

Manage and update all sales activities

Achieve maximum sales profitability, growth, and account penetration

The company expects a fivefold increase in monthly revenues under your leadership

Develop and implement an account sales strategy

Liaise with corporate contacts, build and develop relationships

Create new customer business, while maintaining and building the companys existing customer relationships

Arranging and attending meetings with potential new clients

