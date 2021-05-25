Branch/Sales Manager – Cape Town

Our client who is a leader in the Refrigeration and HVAC industry is urgently looking to employ a Branch/Sales Manager at their organization
Location: Cape Town, Western Cape
Requirements:
- Matric
- 10 years of experience in a similar role
- Must have experience as a Sales Manager (non-negotiable)
- Knowledge of Refrigeration/HVAC will be a massive advantage
- Proven ability in developing and delivering sales activities and market growth for new customers
- Must have excellent sales and negotiation skills.
- Sales experience in the Refrigeration and HVAC industry will be an added advantage
Responsibilities:
- Maximizing the market/customer opportunity will be your main objective
- Manage a group of 16 Staff Members
- Manage a mix of customers and prospective customers in order to maximize sales opportunities.
- Meet and exceed sales and margin targets
- Monitor and regularly report on cost in relation to prevailing competition
- Strengthen relationships with influencers and decision-makers
- Manage and update all sales activities
- Achieve maximum sales profitability, growth, and account penetration
- The company expects a fivefold increase in monthly revenues under your leadership
- Develop and implement an account sales strategy
- Liaise with corporate contacts, build and develop relationships
- Create new customer business, while maintaining and building the companys existing customer relationships
- Arranging and attending meetings with potential new clients