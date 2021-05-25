Branch/Sales Manager – Cape Town

May 25, 2021

Our client who is a leader in the Refrigeration and HVAC industry is urgently looking to employ a Branch/Sales Manager at their organization

Location: Cape Town, Western Cape

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • 10 years of experience in a similar role
  • Must have experience as a Sales Manager (non-negotiable)
  • Knowledge of Refrigeration/HVAC will be a massive advantage
  • Proven ability in developing and delivering sales activities and market growth for new customers
  • Must have excellent sales and negotiation skills.
  • Sales experience in the Refrigeration and HVAC industry will be an added advantage

Responsibilities:

  • Maximizing the market/customer opportunity will be your main objective
  • Manage a group of 16 Staff Members
  • Manage a mix of customers and prospective customers in order to maximize sales opportunities.
  • Meet and exceed sales and margin targets
  • Monitor and regularly report on cost in relation to prevailing competition
  • Strengthen relationships with influencers and decision-makers
  • Manage and update all sales activities
  • Achieve maximum sales profitability, growth, and account penetration
  • The company expects a fivefold increase in monthly revenues under your leadership
  • Develop and implement an account sales strategy
  • Liaise with corporate contacts, build and develop relationships
  • Create new customer business, while maintaining and building the companys existing customer relationships
  • Arranging and attending meetings with potential new clients

