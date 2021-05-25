Business Consultant – Medical Schemes at THANDA HUMAN CAPITAL PTY LTD

May 25, 2021

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12 with Mathematics as an inherent requirement
  • Degree / Diploma in Sales/Marketing/Business Management or Customer Relations
  • NQF Level 5
  • RE Certification

  • Minimum of 4 years in sales/relationship management

  • Work Experience:
    Responsibility and accountability for executing advisor training, support and relationship building in order for the company to be positioned as the Scheme of choice for the Intermediary and their clients.
    To implement effective strategies that will position the Advisor Sales Channel as the delivery structure of Company’s activities with particular emphasis on the achievement of growing Company’s membership

Skills:

  • Sales driven
  • Numerical skills
  • Relationship management and relationship building skills
  • Presentation skills
  • Written and verbal communication skills
  • Valid drivers license and own reliable transport is an inherent requirement
  • Computer skills (MS Office, Excel & Outlook)

Desired Skills:

  • Business Consultant – Medical Schemes

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

