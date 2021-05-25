Business Developer (Industrial Minerals)

May 25, 2021

DUR0001191 Business Developer Johannesburg

Purpose of the Job:

To assist in achieving long-term organizational strategic goals by finding new customers, converting them into clients or partners and building and maintaining key relationships.

Required Qualifications

  • Commercial Qualification
  • 3 years relevant experience

Technical Competencies & Experience

  • Experience working in a trading industry.
  • Working knowledge of Soft Commodities.
  • Identify new local and international clients.
  • Create a business plan for new opportunities and complete a feasibility study.
  • Develop proposals, pitches and presentations that speak to the clients needs.
  • Negotiation and preparation of contracts between stakeholders.
  • Facilitate and participate in internal and external client debriefs.
  • Submit weekly progress reports, forecasts and sales target reports.
  • Present and consult with mid and senior level management on business trends with a view to developing new services, products, and distribution channels.
  • Identify opportunities for campaigns, services, and distribution channels to increase sales.

Behavioural Competencies

  • Management skills.
  • Networking
  • Strategic planning
  • Ability to close deals
  • Negotiation skills
  • Excellent verbal and written skills

IMPORTANT: If you do not hear from us within two weeks after submitting your application, please consider your application unsuccessful

