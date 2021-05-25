Business Developer (Industrial Minerals)

DUR0001191 Business Developer Johannesburg

Purpose of the Job:

To assist in achieving long-term organizational strategic goals by finding new customers, converting them into clients or partners and building and maintaining key relationships.

Required Qualifications

Commercial Qualification

3 years relevant experience

Technical Competencies & Experience

Experience working in a trading industry.

Working knowledge of Soft Commodities.

Identify new local and international clients.

Create a business plan for new opportunities and complete a feasibility study.

Develop proposals, pitches and presentations that speak to the clients needs.

Negotiation and preparation of contracts between stakeholders.

Facilitate and participate in internal and external client debriefs.

Submit weekly progress reports, forecasts and sales target reports.

Present and consult with mid and senior level management on business trends with a view to developing new services, products, and distribution channels.

Identify opportunities for campaigns, services, and distribution channels to increase sales.

Behavioural Competencies

Management skills.

Networking

Strategic planning

Ability to close deals

Negotiation skills

Excellent verbal and written skills

