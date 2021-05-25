Business Developer (Industrial Minerals)

DUR0001191 Business Developer Johannesburg
Purpose of the Job:
To assist in achieving long-term organizational strategic goals by finding new customers, converting them into clients or partners and building and maintaining key relationships.
Required Qualifications
- Commercial Qualification
- 3 years relevant experience
Technical Competencies & Experience
- Experience working in a trading industry.
- Working knowledge of Soft Commodities.
- Identify new local and international clients.
- Create a business plan for new opportunities and complete a feasibility study.
- Develop proposals, pitches and presentations that speak to the clients needs.
- Negotiation and preparation of contracts between stakeholders.
- Facilitate and participate in internal and external client debriefs.
- Submit weekly progress reports, forecasts and sales target reports.
- Present and consult with mid and senior level management on business trends with a view to developing new services, products, and distribution channels.
- Identify opportunities for campaigns, services, and distribution channels to increase sales.
Behavioural Competencies
- Management skills.
- Networking
- Strategic planning
- Ability to close deals
- Negotiation skills
- Excellent verbal and written skills
