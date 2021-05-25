Business Development Manager at Deloitte 3

I am urgently looking for a Business Development Manager3 months contractExperience10 years’ experience: Deep or specialised experience in multiple areas of the organisation (e.g. business unit or Corporate Function leadership);

Proven exposure to end-to-end business processes that builds a deep understanding of the systemic nature of large complex organisation

Proven experience in understanding the impact of strategic decisions on revenue and return for shareholders

Proven track record of leadership of diverse types of highly functioning/ professional teamsTechnical competenciesCustomer Understanding

Evaluating Risk Management Effectiveness

Strategic Planning and Reporting

Operational Planning

Know-Your-Customer

Mergers & Acquisitions Operations

Use of Process Design Tools & Systems

Internal & External IT Environment

Desired Skills:

Business

Development

Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position