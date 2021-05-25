Business Development Manager at TQ Group (Pty) Ltd

Salary: 55 000 to 60 000 plus Commission

Expectations:

Strategic: To refine the sales strategy and keep TQ relevant in our sales approach. All sales collateral (Products, SLAs, Process, T&C’s) needs to be continually updated, including the coordination with our strategic partners and training of internal staff. As the person directly accountable for sales in an integrated solution environment, you will be accountable to leverage and coordinate the specialists in TQ or our strategic suppliers, to support you in all sales activities.

Sales New Business: You will be accountable for Sales in an end-to-end manner, which include selected marketing responsibilities (mainly keeping products relevant). The area of accountability will start with identifying prospects in each of the market segments, turning prospects into leads; qualify those leads and then converting qualified leads into sales.

Sales Current Customers: You will be working with the key account managers in identifying opportunities to mine.

Responsibilities:

Strategic:

Sales execution

Operational:

Responsible for the total revenue budget for TQ which includes annual business planning for the revenue line and regular sales forecasts (demand forecasting) and report back on the sales pipeline (stages in sales process)

Drive sales – Solicited Business Prospects

Scan the environment for RFI/S/P s that requires services that TQ can partially or fully fulfil

Qualify those leads by coordinating with the specialists and making the priority list/s. Making the final in principle ‘go for the target’ decisions

Lead the business proposal by taking full responsibility for the completion of all required documents, proposals, presentations, terms, POC’s, etc. This is done by scheduling and co-opting different specialists in TQ to contribute on their area of accountability

Close the possible gap between understanding 100% the customer needs and the TQ solution, by engaging and coordinating between the customer and TQ own internal teams

Negotiate and close the sales deal

Drive sales – Unsolicited Business Prospects

Generate leads and qualify leads, TQ’s market segment criteria

Work with account managers to pro-actively identify sales opportunities of our existing customer base

Design and run an occasional Sales campaign (advertising, direct sales calls, promotions, trade shows, conference, web (e-mail/ blogs/ downloads /newsletter/ podcasts/ social network)

Nurture the qualified sales leads and taking accountability for executing the sales process (appointments, proposals, trust, presentations, POC’s, etc)

Solution design. Close the possible gap between understanding 100% the customer needs and the TQ solution, by engaging and coordinating between the customer and TQ own internal teams and/or strategic partners

Negotiate and close the sales deal

Represent TQ in all trade shows, conferences and brand building events

Feedback (from the market/ customers) into the TQ specialists on where our product needs refinement / development

The job is measured on the following metrics:

Annual revenue plans, resourcing and achievement of revenue targets

Achievement of ratio between qualified leads to successful proposal to closure ratio

Keeping sales collateral (process and products) optimum

Coordination and management of the specialist solution resources whether internal or strategic partners

Execution of projects as required by the strategic or operational plan of TQ as allocated from time to time by the MD

Job Requirements

Qualifications & Experience

At least 5 years’ experience in a management position in sales in the B2B environment for integrated service solutions

Media content, network technology, advertising exposure an added advantage

Track record of successful solution type sales within the B2B solutions environmentKnowledge:

Understanding of business principles

Knowledge of sales and marketing fundamentals

Detail knowledge of B2B solution sale practises (compile a solution from the customer’s perspective)

Broad exposure to the technology environment products and markets and specifically the digital solution space

Desired Skills:

Sales is my life’ attitude

–

Negotiation and deal making

Outstanding communication

presentation and facilitation skills

Interpersonal skills with a pleasant but professional disposition that facilitate the building of strong and lasting relationships

Ability to network widely and interact with management at all levels

including both the operational levels and C levels

Full suite Office 365

– The ability to perform under pressure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

About TQ Group:

Storytellers with a knack for Tech.

We are a visual communications agency specialising in tactical and innovative communication platforms and target-based content production. We use the mediums of video and animation to bring our stories to life and have a darn good time doing it!

Employer & Job Benefits:

N/A

