Buyer- Fluid Technology

May 25, 2021

Job Overview:

  • Highly competent experienced buyer.
  • Characteristic: strong negotiating and communication skills. Service orientated flexibility and adaptability, good team spirit, dedicated worker and a very positive attitude. Be willing to work late hours if required.

Requirements:

Education:

  • Grade 12
  • Tertiary certificate or diploma in Procurement would be an advantage
  • At least 2 yrs buying/sales experience
  • Must be computer literate

Knowledge:

  • Sound product knowledge
  • Ms Office with strong Excel skills
  • Branch Operations
  • Companies policies and procedures
  • Kerridge system
  • Purchasing techniques

Behaviour:

  • Assertive
  • Patient
  • Pro-Active
  • Accuracy
  • Professional
  • Flexible
  • Logical thinker
  • Accountability
  • Cultural sensitivity
  • Customer focus

Key Focus Areas:

Key Duties:

  • Handling all purchasing. Managing stock target levels & Cover
  • Generate cost effective, practical solutions to internal customer enquiries.
  • Prompt service to branches and internal customers.
  • Continuous improvement on turnaround times to branches.
  • Stock re-orders for Fluid Tech Low & high pressure.
  • Airfreight orders and Local orders for stock purchase.
  • Negotiating best pricing and deliveries.
  • Product knowledge on competitor products

Desired Skills:

  • Buying
  • Purchasing Processes
  • Supplier Relationships
  • Central Purchasing
  • Supplier Relationship Management
  • Buying Management
  • Purchasing
  • Supplier Negotiation
  • Supply Chain Development
  • E-procurement
  • eSourcing
  • Supplier Sourcing
  • Strategic Sourcing
  • Fluid Tech low and high pressure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position