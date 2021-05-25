Buyer- Fluid Technology

Job Overview:
- Highly competent experienced buyer.
- Characteristic: strong negotiating and communication skills. Service orientated flexibility and adaptability, good team spirit, dedicated worker and a very positive attitude. Be willing to work late hours if required.
Requirements:
Education:
- Grade 12
- Tertiary certificate or diploma in Procurement would be an advantage
- At least 2 yrs buying/sales experience
- Must be computer literate
Knowledge:
- Sound product knowledge
- Ms Office with strong Excel skills
- Branch Operations
- Companies policies and procedures
- Kerridge system
- Purchasing techniques
Behaviour:
- Assertive
- Patient
- Pro-Active
- Accuracy
- Professional
- Flexible
- Logical thinker
- Accountability
- Cultural sensitivity
- Customer focus
Key Focus Areas:
Key Duties:
- Handling all purchasing. Managing stock target levels & Cover
- Generate cost effective, practical solutions to internal customer enquiries.
- Prompt service to branches and internal customers.
- Continuous improvement on turnaround times to branches.
- Stock re-orders for Fluid Tech Low & high pressure.
- Airfreight orders and Local orders for stock purchase.
- Negotiating best pricing and deliveries.
- Product knowledge on competitor products
Desired Skills:
- Buying
- Purchasing Processes
- Supplier Relationships
- Central Purchasing
- Supplier Relationship Management
- Buying Management
- Purchasing
- Supplier Negotiation
- Supply Chain Development
- E-procurement
- eSourcing
- Supplier Sourcing
- Strategic Sourcing
- Fluid Tech low and high pressure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus