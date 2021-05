CIVIL/STRUCTURAL ENGINEER

SENIOR CIVIL / STRUCTURAL ENGINEER TO PERFORM DETAIL DESIGNS, CALCULATE AND CHECK ROUTINE TYPES OF DESIGNS USING COMPUTOR AIDED AND MANUAL DESIGN TECHNIQUES. WORK WITH VENDOR DATA AND PERSONNEL IN OTHER DISCIPLINES. WORK WITHIN CODES, STANDARD AND COMPANY PROCEDURES.

PERFORM AND CHECK CALCULATIONS AND DESIGNS USING BOTH COMUTOR AIDED AND MANUAL DESIGN TECHNIQUES.

WORK IDEPENDANTLY AND PROVED GUIDANCE AND MENTORSHIP TO LESS EXPERIENCE TECHNICAL STAFF WITH THE DEPARTMENT,ORGANISE/ PLAN JOBS, WRITE REVIEWAS SPECIFICATIONS, PREPARE/ MAINTAIN SCHEDULES, DEVELOP/MONITPOR ESTIMATES AND MANPOWER FORECASTS, ASSSIGN WORK TO DESIGNERS, WORK WITH THE PROJECT CLIENT/FIELD, MATERIAL PROCUREMENT, PERMIT AND SUBCONTRACT ACTIVITIES. DEVELOP CLIENT REALTIONS. UTILISE VENDOR DATA AND WORK ACROSS OTHER DISCIPLINES FOR THE PERFOMANCE OF DESIGNS. PERFORM SQUAD CHECKS OR VENDOR DATA AND WORK ACROSS OTHER DISCIPLINES. sSIST IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF DEPARTMENT STANDARDS AND PROCEDURES. ASSIST IN AUDITS, USE COMPANT STANDARDS AND PROCEDURES, AND EXIBIT UNDERSTANDING OF LEGISLATION AND INDUSTRY PRACTICES,

DEGREE REQUIRED WITH A MINIMUM OF 2 YEARS RELATED EXPERIENCE IN THE MINING . 6 NMONTH ASSIGNMENT TO BE INVOLVED IN A NEW MINING PROJECT IN THE USA

Desired Skills:

EXPERIENCE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

