Community Manager

Increase Reader consideration, engagement, and brand loyalty by developing strong connections with our digital audiences.

Help build brand personality and subscriber trust.

Support the front lines for consumer complaints.

Respond to agreed comments and reader queries in a timely manner.

Support in social media crisis management

Assimilate feedback from online communities about our content or campaigns.

Develop and implement content plans, in line with strategic objectives.

Campaign ideation, working with the team to compile and deliver campaign ideas.

Collaborate to develop and distribute engaging text, image and video content for social media.

Work closely with analytics and community management teams to obtain community insights and trends, to develop strategic content.

Providing insights and recommendations to monthly reports

Give strategic direction through community insights, idea generation and trend analysis.

Always-on monitoring of all owned and competitor social media platforms

Actively researching and engaging on current affairs and hot topics, fuelling conversation to the benefit of the brand

Long-term planning and digital ideas for achieving the business objectives of the brands.

Active social and industry listening to identify opportunities for creative ideation, developing planned and unplanned/tactical content opportunities in line with the brands tone and creative direction.

Participate in events to build community and boost brand awareness.

Build online relationships with customers, potential customers, industry professionals and journalists.

Skills, Attributes and Attitudes

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills

Good understanding of the South African Social Media Landscape.

Ability to distil complex topics into easily understandable messaging.

Creative writing skills

Exceptional interpersonal skills

Ability to create content.

Empathy and adaptability

Understanding of community etiquette and respect

Ability to problem-solve when dealing with high pressure situations.

Ability to identify and track relevant digital and social metrics.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Marketing or Journalism

3 Years’ experience in online community management or

3 Years’ experience in a digital media/newsroom environment.

An Advanced Diploma or Social Media Certification will be advantageous.

Experience in social media initiatives

The right candidate will need to showcase relevant experiences in:

Working in a newsroom

Working with a group to identify alternative solutions to a problem.

Managing conflict situations

Sharing information in different ways to increase stakeholders understanding.

Comparing two or more sets of information

Copy writing and proof reading.

Building and maintaining effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Managing customer expectations

Interacting with diverse people

Working in a fast-paced environment

Working in a team

Desired Skills:

Digital Marketing

digital media

Social Promotion

Social Media Development

PR

Media relations

Communications Strategy

Publicity

PR strategy

newsroom

Copywriting

Journalism

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A leading player in the Digital Media industry

Learn more/Apply for this position