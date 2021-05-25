Community Manager

- Increase Reader consideration, engagement, and brand loyalty by developing strong connections with our digital audiences.
- Help build brand personality and subscriber trust.
- Support the front lines for consumer complaints.
- Respond to agreed comments and reader queries in a timely manner.
- Support in social media crisis management
- Assimilate feedback from online communities about our content or campaigns.
- Develop and implement content plans, in line with strategic objectives.
- Campaign ideation, working with the team to compile and deliver campaign ideas.
- Collaborate to develop and distribute engaging text, image and video content for social media.
- Work closely with analytics and community management teams to obtain community insights and trends, to develop strategic content.
- Providing insights and recommendations to monthly reports
- Give strategic direction through community insights, idea generation and trend analysis.
- Always-on monitoring of all owned and competitor social media platforms
- Actively researching and engaging on current affairs and hot topics, fuelling conversation to the benefit of the brand
- Long-term planning and digital ideas for achieving the business objectives of the brands.
- Active social and industry listening to identify opportunities for creative ideation, developing planned and unplanned/tactical content opportunities in line with the brands tone and creative direction.
- Participate in events to build community and boost brand awareness.
- Build online relationships with customers, potential customers, industry professionals and journalists.
Skills, Attributes and Attitudes
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills
- Good understanding of the South African Social Media Landscape.
- Ability to distil complex topics into easily understandable messaging.
- Creative writing skills
- Exceptional interpersonal skills
- Ability to create content.
- Empathy and adaptability
- Understanding of community etiquette and respect
- Ability to problem-solve when dealing with high pressure situations.
- Ability to identify and track relevant digital and social metrics.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Marketing or Journalism
- 3 Years’ experience in online community management or
- 3 Years’ experience in a digital media/newsroom environment.
- An Advanced Diploma or Social Media Certification will be advantageous.
- Experience in social media initiatives
The right candidate will need to showcase relevant experiences in:
- Working in a newsroom
- Working with a group to identify alternative solutions to a problem.
- Managing conflict situations
- Sharing information in different ways to increase stakeholders understanding.
- Comparing two or more sets of information
- Copy writing and proof reading.
- Building and maintaining effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders
- Managing customer expectations
- Interacting with diverse people
- Working in a fast-paced environment
- Working in a team
Desired Skills:
- Digital Marketing
- digital media
- Social Promotion
- Social Media Development
- PR
- Media relations
- Communications Strategy
- Publicity
- PR strategy
- newsroom
- Copywriting
- Journalism
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A leading player in the Digital Media industry