Community Manager

May 25, 2021

  • Increase Reader consideration, engagement, and brand loyalty by developing strong connections with our digital audiences.
  • Help build brand personality and subscriber trust.
  • Support the front lines for consumer complaints.
  • Respond to agreed comments and reader queries in a timely manner.
  • Support in social media crisis management
  • Assimilate feedback from online communities about our content or campaigns.
  • Develop and implement content plans, in line with strategic objectives.
  • Campaign ideation, working with the team to compile and deliver campaign ideas.
  • Collaborate to develop and distribute engaging text, image and video content for social media.
  • Work closely with analytics and community management teams to obtain community insights and trends, to develop strategic content.
  • Providing insights and recommendations to monthly reports
  • Give strategic direction through community insights, idea generation and trend analysis.
  • Always-on monitoring of all owned and competitor social media platforms
  • Actively researching and engaging on current affairs and hot topics, fuelling conversation to the benefit of the brand
  • Long-term planning and digital ideas for achieving the business objectives of the brands.
  • Active social and industry listening to identify opportunities for creative ideation, developing planned and unplanned/tactical content opportunities in line with the brands tone and creative direction.
  • Participate in events to build community and boost brand awareness.
  • Build online relationships with customers, potential customers, industry professionals and journalists.

Skills, Attributes and Attitudes

  • Exceptional verbal and written communication skills
  • Good understanding of the South African Social Media Landscape.
  • Ability to distil complex topics into easily understandable messaging.
  • Creative writing skills
  • Exceptional interpersonal skills
  • Ability to create content.
  • Empathy and adaptability
  • Understanding of community etiquette and respect
  • Ability to problem-solve when dealing with high pressure situations.
  • Ability to identify and track relevant digital and social metrics.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Marketing or Journalism
  • 3 Years’ experience in online community management or
  • 3 Years’ experience in a digital media/newsroom environment.
  • An Advanced Diploma or Social Media Certification will be advantageous.
  • Experience in social media initiatives

The right candidate will need to showcase relevant experiences in:

  • Working in a newsroom
  • Working with a group to identify alternative solutions to a problem.
  • Managing conflict situations
  • Sharing information in different ways to increase stakeholders understanding.
  • Comparing two or more sets of information
  • Copy writing and proof reading.
  • Building and maintaining effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders
  • Managing customer expectations
  • Interacting with diverse people
  • Working in a fast-paced environment
  • Working in a team

Desired Skills:

  • Digital Marketing
  • digital media
  • Social Promotion
  • Social Media Development
  • PR
  • Media relations
  • Communications Strategy
  • Publicity
  • PR strategy
  • newsroom
  • Copywriting
  • Journalism

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

A leading player in the Digital Media industry

