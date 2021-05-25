Contract C#.NET Developer

A. SKILL SETSHOULDINCLUDE:

1. 3+ years solid experience in C#

2. Experience in MVC.

3. 3+ years concurrent experience in database creation, database management, and stored procedures.

4. Ability to use SQL scripting efficiently.

5. Understanding of database interconnectivity using web service calls will be an advantage

6. Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

7. 3+ years concurrent experience using SQL Server Reporting Services

8. Proficient understanding of version control systems (SVN, TFS, git)

B. RESPONSIBILITIESWILLINCLUDE.

1. Developing applications from user requirements and specifications prepared by the business analysts and Senior Developer.

2. Participation in drafting certain specifications which will include data flow diagrams.

3. Completing partly finished development projects.

4. Participating in amendments and maintenance as and when it occurs.

5. Report design using SQL Server Reporting Services

C. SOFTWARE PLATFORM INCLUDES:

1. Microsoft SQL Server 2008 & 2008R2 soon to be upgraded

2. Visual Studio version 2010 & [Phone Number Removed];. Windows Forms

4. MVC for web development.

5. Team Foundation Server

6. Subversion

Other software platforms supported and hosted by the IT team include Oracle and Oracle Forms, Accel/Unify, Unix, and IBM Aix.

The environment offers very fair and market-related remuneration, a dedicated team vibe, solid level of project-related dev work in a commercial environment.

