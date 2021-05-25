Contract Remote Java Developer

ESSENTIAL Skills and Knowledge Requirements:
- Spring
- Maven
- Hibernate
- J2EE/Java
- Angular
Responsibilities/Tasks:
- Support existing and develop new functionality and components.
- Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.
- Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
- Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.
- Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.
- Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.
- Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.
- Build and deploy the system on an application server.
- Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).
- Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.
Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences.
- A strong knowledge of Java is essential.
- 3 years relevant experience in a multi-tiered Java application development.
- Experience in scripting languages (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).
- Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
- A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.
Desired Skills:
- Websphere
- Java8
- Hibernate
- Springboot
- Angular
- Java
- Maven
- J2EE
- SDLC
- Javascript
- UML
- dev testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Global technology solutions provider seeks to employ experienced, Senior Java Developers on a Contractual basis, to start ASAP