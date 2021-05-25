Corporate Communications Manager

Minimum requirements:
- Bachelors degree in Media & Communications, or similar relevant qualification
- Experience in management consulting or in a commercial/strategy role is an advantage.
- 5 years of corporate communications experience within a large multinational manufacturing environment.
- Willing to travel extensively.
- Ability to work cross-functionally.
- High attention to detail and creativity
- Self-management and self-motivation with a high level of integrity.
- Able to work to tight deadlines.
- Good written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills.
- Digitally minded and experienced with using digital internal communication platforms and systems. Strong MS Office skills.
- Adopts a continuous improvement approach in their work.
- Able to work independently under pressure.
- Confident to deal independently with Senior Leaders.
- Strong brand management experience.
Duties and responsibilities amongst others:
- Lead and manage the internal communication strategies across MSA.
- Develops and coordinates the delivery of the annual internal communication plan.
- Ensures an integrated and strategic internal communication approach.
- Works closely with colleagues in the operations to ensure alignment and joined-up internal communications.
Drives, implements, and coordinates campaigns that inspire, engage and inform employees.
- Effective and proactive communication across all internal channels, growing digital channels, and providing channels for feedback and ideas.
- Management of all relevant communication channels.
- Oversight of events management – develop a strategy for & coordinate specific internal events.
- Overall content oversight – able to manage agency support effectively to deliver engaging content and positive stories across the platform.
- Develops messages and positions on key topics for communication activities.
- External media distribution.
- Sign-off of key external corporate presentations and similar documents (originators do self-checks for spelling and formatting).
- Develop corporate communication resources e.g., corporate presentation.
- Ensure good governance of communication systems and processes.
- Upholds corporate identity.
- Support and leverage Group initiatives and effective coordination within the Group.