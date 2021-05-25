Corporate Communications Manager

Minimum requirements:

Bachelors degree in Media & Communications, or similar relevant qualification

Experience in management consulting or in a commercial/strategy role is an advantage.

5 years of corporate communications experience within a large multinational manufacturing environment.

Willing to travel extensively.

Ability to work cross-functionally.

High attention to detail and creativity

Self-management and self-motivation with a high level of integrity.

Able to work to tight deadlines.

Good written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills.

Digitally minded and experienced with using digital internal communication platforms and systems. Strong MS Office skills.

Adopts a continuous improvement approach in their work.

Able to work independently under pressure.

Confident to deal independently with Senior Leaders.

Strong brand management experience.

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Lead and manage the internal communication strategies across MSA.

Develops and coordinates the delivery of the annual internal communication plan.

Ensures an integrated and strategic internal communication approach.

Works closely with colleagues in the operations to ensure alignment and joined-up internal communications.

Drives, implements, and coordinates campaigns that inspire, engage and inform employees.

Drives, implements, and coordinates campaigns that inspire, engage and inform employees. Effective and proactive communication across all internal channels, growing digital channels, and providing channels for feedback and ideas.

Management of all relevant communication channels.

Oversight of events management – develop a strategy for & coordinate specific internal events.

Overall content oversight – able to manage agency support effectively to deliver engaging content and positive stories across the platform.

Develops messages and positions on key topics for communication activities.

External media distribution.

Sign-off of key external corporate presentations and similar documents (originators do self-checks for spelling and formatting).

Develop corporate communication resources e.g., corporate presentation.

Ensure good governance of communication systems and processes.

Upholds corporate identity.

Support and leverage Group initiatives and effective coordination within the Group.

Learn more/Apply for this position