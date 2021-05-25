Cost Accountant

Cost Accountant

Cape Town

Out client, a major manufacturing company, seeks a Cost Accountant to join their highly dedicated team.

Job Description:

The candidate will be responsible for the full cost accounting function, responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Product costing

Assisting with budgeting and forecasting

Operational accounting

Minimum Requirements:

Completed relevant degree.

Minimum 3 years experience.

Experience in a stock driven industry.

Apply now!

Disclaimer

Thank you for submitting your CV. We will assess your suitability for the existing vacancies and retain your CV in our database in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Policy. We will contact you should your CV be suitable for any available positions. You have the right to Opt-Out of electronic communications from us at any time and you also have the right to request us to delete your information by sending a request to [Email Address Removed] . If you do not wish us to retain your details, please advise us and your details will be deleted from our records.

Learn more/Apply for this position