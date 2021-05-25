Creditors Controller

Summary of the job:
1. Perform Vendor reconciliations on a monthly basis for all the vendors within the NEC XON Group of
Companies
2. Vendor vetting process within the prescribed processes and policies.
3. Processing of all internal vendor expense invoices daily
4. SARB Applications and renewals
5. Filing and archiving of company source and other documents pertaining to your duties and
responsibilities
6. Assist in Prepare yearly BBBEE procurement report for BBBEE verification.
Essential duties and Responsibilities:
- Assisting with the control of the Vendor Masterfile as a whole for all NEC XON Companies.
- Supplier vetting process as per the NEC XON prescribed vetting process and policy.
- Capturing of all new qualified vendors to the Vendor Masterfile on the applicable ERP system.
- Request outstanding invoices and credit notes from the vendor and supply procurement department
with the same and follow up on processing.
- Collection of all Vendor statements
- Following up daily on outstanding queries on Vendor accounts
- Reconcile Accounts payable ageing to Accounts payable ledger monthly.
- Reporting and escalation on all supplier outstanding issues
- Completion of all supplier credit application forms and supporting documents.
- Capturing of internal vendor invoices to relevant cost accounts
- Ensure proper filing of all supplier source documents e.g. contracts, new supplier documents, invoices
and credit notes for ease of reference.
- Applications and renewals of all SARB foreign currency payments.
- Prepare yearly BBBEE procurement report for BBBEE rating with all relevant BBBEE certificates.
- Ad-hoc reporting from time to time
Qualifications: (Educational and/or experience, Language skills, Mathematical skills, Reasoning ability,
Physical demand, work environment, etc.)
3 years’ experience in creditors / bookkeeping
Tertiary education in accounting / bookkeeping (certificate, degree, diploma)
Complete, systematic, and accurate approach to duties
Experience in Office Software applications
Experience in Enterprise Financial system or ERP systems
Training:
Trained in any Enterprise Financial system or ERP systems – preference to be given to experience in
Microsoft Dynamics AX.
Desired Skills:
- MS
- AX
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Accounts Payable / Receivable
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma