Data Engineer

Junior, Intermediate and Senior Data Engineer vacancies available.

Minimum:

At least 2 years’ proven experience within management information systems / systems analysis together with a relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma)

OR

At least 2 – 4 years’ proven experience within management information systems / system analysis

Proven experience in:

SQL Server and / or business intelligence tools (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)

Data Warehousing

Data Management Lifecycle

Ideal:

Proven experience in:

.Net Development

Visualization Technologies: PowerBI, Qlikview

Python

Cloud Environment

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Development & Design

Testing

Projects

Research and continuous improvement

KEY TASKS & ACCOUNTABILITIES

The role of Data Engineer involves generic technical tasks and responsibilities. There are distinct levels within the job which are defined by experience, skills, autonomy and the level at which the incumbent operates and contributes. Three levels have been identified for the function: Level I, Level II and Level III.

Level III is sometimes referred to as ‘Analyst Developer’ in the industry.

Generic tasks and responsibilities:

Development & Design

Gain an understanding of the functional description and technical specification through guidance from the Architect, ensuring clear understanding of requirements.

Apply analysis requirements for product & system development according to development best practice standards, the Data Product Life Cycle (DPLC) and CB Way of Work (WoW) agile process to:

Develop enhancements for existing products to requirements.

Develop rational database systems to the required standard and as contracted with the team in terms of the WoW.

Provide implementation instructions to the team for any new developments.

Testing

Perform unit and integration testing on existing environments and new developments in line with the DPLC.

Update / amend test plans according to solution development to ensure coverage of all areas

Fix minor and major bugs for the products in the D&A environment

Fix escalated bugs for existing products in the D&A environment from provided technical specifications

Provide support to the development, QA and production environments including stand-by duties; responding to and resolving issues.

Projects

Provision Data Engineering support for specific value stream projects through the design and development of new products:

Gain an understanding of the functional description and technical specification through guidance from the Architect, ensuring clear understanding of requirements.

Assist the Architect with the compilation of the Technical Specification (solution design documentation) using Unified Mark-up Language (UML.)

Provide technical input to the Architect during the compilation of technical specifications for new and existing products and services.

Use the Technical Specification for product & system development according to development & best practice standards

Develop rational database systems

Provide implementation instructions for new developments

Level I & II: Develop new products for specific projects with guidance from the project technical lead.

Level III : Perform as the technical lead on projects:

Provide technical expertise and input with regards to D&A during projects

Provide guidance to junior data engineers wrt D&A during projects

Research and Continuous improvement

Participate in knowledge transfer sessions facilitated by Architect

Level I: Collaborate during knowledge transfer process

Level II & III: Coordinate handover of technical knowledge (process flow and design) during knowledge transfer process

Take ownership to improve own technical knowledge about the D&A database and data warehouse environment.

Stay current with developments in areas of technology that are relevant to the D&A environment (i.e. MS SQL, Database servers, Source control tools, Testing tools, bug tracking tools, etc.)

Level descriptors:

Data Engineer I

Grade 12

A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) and at least 2 years’ proven experience within management information systems / systems analysis

OR

At least 2 – 4 years’ proven experience within management information systems / system analysis.

Works at a level in which the processes are defined and decision making is restricted to the procedures. The incumbent will refer to more senior Data Engineers for guidance.

Experience on the job is necessary to enable the incumbent to make satisfactory decisions about unforeseen circumstances.

Key Competencies:

Applying Expertise and Technology, Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations, Following Instructions and Procedures, Learning and Researching.

Applies working knowledge and experience of Data analysis and synthesis, Data development process, Data integration design and Data modelling including tools and techniques, adopting those most appropriate for the environment

Data Engineer II

Grade 12

A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) and at least 4 years’ proven experience within management information systems / systems analysis

OR

At least 4-6 years’ proven experience within management information systems / system analysis.

Contributes to the function and organisation through their technical expertise, knowledge and skills. Knowledge shares; guides and mentors junior Data Engineers. At this level the role helps interpret and execute functional business plans and influence delivery plan.

Key Competencies:

Deciding and Initiating Action, Applying Expertise and Technology, Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations, Planning and Organising, Relating and Networking, Learning and Researching

Shares knowledge and experience of Data analysis and synthesis, Data development process, Data integration design and Data modelling, including tools and techniques, defining those most appropriate for the environment, task or project.

Data Engineer III (Industry title: Analyst Developer)

Grade 12

A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) and at least 6 years’ proven experience within management information systems / systems analysis

OR

At least 6 – 8 years’ proven experience within management information systems / system analysis.

Contributes to the organisation through specialist expertise, knowledge and skills.

Provides technical expertise, support and training and development to other Data Engineers in the function.

Required to operate autonomously and independently of the Architect and BIBA (stand alone).

The type of work is similar to levels I and II but the complexity leve and scope are greater and a proactive, initiating approach is required.

Key Competencies:

Deciding and Initiating Action, Applying Expertise and Technology, Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations, Planning and Organising, Relating and Networking, Formulating Strategies and Concepts, Learning and Researching, Leading & Supervising.

Is a recognised specialist and advisor in Data analysis and synthesis, Data development process, Data integration design and Data modelling including user needs, generation of ideas, methods, tools and leading or guiding others in best practice use.

At this level the role provides input to the overall strategy of the function and translates functional strategy into business plans.

KNOWLEDGE

Minimum:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

o IT systems development processes (SDLC)

o Application development

o ETL processes

o Relational database technologies

o Dimensional modelling

o Standards and governance

o Agile development life cycle

o Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

o Data analysis and design

o Data architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

o DPLC

Solid understanding of:

o Banking systems environment

o Banking business model

o Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

To apply for the opportunity, submit your detailed and updated CV with cover letter / profile to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za

Desired Skills:

Management Information Systems

SQL Server

Business Intelligence

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

Data Warehousing

Data Management Life Cycle

.Net

PowerBI

Qlikview

Python

Cloud Environment

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

