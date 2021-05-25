Debtors Controller (FMCG Industry) at O’Brien Recruitment

Phone debtors and back up with an email to follow up on outstanding payments

Ensure that details in SAP Debtors Masterfile are correct

Phone and email the key contact to facilitate payment

Advise Head of Debtors of non-payment debtors and late payment debtors

With Head of Debtors approval send overdue letter

With Head of Debtors approval send letter of demand

With Head of Debtors approval arrange for documentation required to handover non-payment debtors to lawyer

If payment arrangements are approved by Head of Debtors ensure debtors honors the payments arrangements

Advise Head of Debtors that the customer is defaulting on payment arrangements

Ensure that all Trade Agreements are saved on the “Share Drive” and a hard copy is filed in a safe place

Ensure that the correct percentages are loaded in SAP and the adherence thereof

Suspension/Blocking of Overdue Accounts

Check payment terms before blocking account

Obtain approval of Head of Debtors to block accounts that are overdue

Advise the customer that account is suspended and no orders will be released until customer pays the account

Advise sales manager/sales rep that the account is being blocked/suspended and reason for the suspension

Handle Account Queries

Respond to all emails and telephonic queries timeously ensuring queries are investigated, followed up and resolved

Ensure an email trail to track history of queries

Ensure customer satisfaction with results

Customer Accounts and Statements

Statements to be send out timeously according to the company deadlines

Ensure all payments are allocated to the correct customer from the banking system into SAP

Ensure customer pays according to terms and deducting the correct settlement discounts and rebates

Disallow settlement discount if customer does not pay timeously and advise customer to pay back

Advise customer and Head of Debtors if customer not taking the correct rebates and disallow where applicable

Ensure all invoices are matched and reconciled to payment

Ensure all claims and outstanding invoices not paid are investigated, claim process followed and credit notes processed where applicable

Ensure monthly reconciliation of all debtors accounts

Send necessary POD’s to customer when requested by customer to ensure customer pays account according to terms

Bring to Head of Debtors attention any issues/claims that cannot be resolved or the customer not providing necessary feedback in order for the

Head of Debtors to intervene and action with the customer and/or provide necessary advice to assist in resolving the issues

Provide the necessary information to assist Head of Debtors with Top 20 Monthly Management Reporting, Monthly Estimates & Forecasts

Miscellaneous & General

Perform any other work-related duties. Ad hoc functions and responsibilities that may be assigned from time to time by management

Level of proficiency required

Proven track record of successful debt collection in FMCG industry

Previous experience required working with chain & Mass Discounters

Manage time and meet deadlines

Communication and problem-solving skills – being able to manage difficult suppliers and resolve difficult issues

Teamwork – ability to work independently and need to work effectively in a team environment

Ability to work well under pressure

Attention to detail – The skill must be advanced as accuracy is required

Technical knowledge and skills -PC Literate (Word, Excel & Outlook), understanding of accounts package – preferable SAP Business One

Honesty, reliability and professional integrity

Own reliable transport

Learn more/Apply for this position