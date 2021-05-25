Debtors Controller (FMCG Industry) at O’Brien Recruitment

Phone debtors and back up with an email to follow up on outstanding payments
- Ensure that details in SAP Debtors Masterfile are correct
- Phone and email the key contact to facilitate payment
- Advise Head of Debtors of non-payment debtors and late payment debtors
- With Head of Debtors approval send overdue letter
- With Head of Debtors approval send letter of demand
- With Head of Debtors approval arrange for documentation required to handover non-payment debtors to lawyer
- If payment arrangements are approved by Head of Debtors ensure debtors honors the payments arrangements
- Advise Head of Debtors that the customer is defaulting on payment arrangements
- Ensure that all Trade Agreements are saved on the “Share Drive” and a hard copy is filed in a safe place
- Ensure that the correct percentages are loaded in SAP and the adherence thereof
Suspension/Blocking of Overdue Accounts
- Check payment terms before blocking account
- Obtain approval of Head of Debtors to block accounts that are overdue
- Advise the customer that account is suspended and no orders will be released until customer pays the account
- Advise sales manager/sales rep that the account is being blocked/suspended and reason for the suspension
Handle Account Queries
- Respond to all emails and telephonic queries timeously ensuring queries are investigated, followed up and resolved
- Ensure an email trail to track history of queries
- Ensure customer satisfaction with results
Customer Accounts and Statements
- Statements to be send out timeously according to the company deadlines
- Ensure all payments are allocated to the correct customer from the banking system into SAP
- Ensure customer pays according to terms and deducting the correct settlement discounts and rebates
- Disallow settlement discount if customer does not pay timeously and advise customer to pay back
- Advise customer and Head of Debtors if customer not taking the correct rebates and disallow where applicable
- Ensure all invoices are matched and reconciled to payment
- Ensure all claims and outstanding invoices not paid are investigated, claim process followed and credit notes processed where applicable
- Ensure monthly reconciliation of all debtors accounts
- Send necessary POD’s to customer when requested by customer to ensure customer pays account according to terms
- Bring to Head of Debtors attention any issues/claims that cannot be resolved or the customer not providing necessary feedback in order for the
- Head of Debtors to intervene and action with the customer and/or provide necessary advice to assist in resolving the issues
- Provide the necessary information to assist Head of Debtors with Top 20 Monthly Management Reporting, Monthly Estimates & Forecasts
Miscellaneous & General
- Perform any other work-related duties. Ad hoc functions and responsibilities that may be assigned from time to time by management
Level of proficiency required
- Proven track record of successful debt collection in FMCG industry
- Previous experience required working with chain & Mass Discounters
- Manage time and meet deadlines
- Communication and problem-solving skills – being able to manage difficult suppliers and resolve difficult issues
- Teamwork – ability to work independently and need to work effectively in a team environment
- Ability to work well under pressure
- Attention to detail – The skill must be advanced as accuracy is required
- Technical knowledge and skills -PC Literate (Word, Excel & Outlook), understanding of accounts package – preferable SAP Business One
- Honesty, reliability and professional integrity
- Own reliable transport