Debtors Controller (FMCG Industry) at O’Brien Recruitment

Debtors Controller (FMCG Industry)

May 25, 2021

Phone debtors and back up with an email to follow up on outstanding payments

  • Ensure that details in SAP Debtors Masterfile are correct
  • Phone and email the key contact to facilitate payment
  • Advise Head of Debtors of non-payment debtors and late payment debtors
  • With Head of Debtors approval send overdue letter
  • With Head of Debtors approval send letter of demand
  • With Head of Debtors approval arrange for documentation required to handover non-payment debtors to lawyer
  • If payment arrangements are approved by Head of Debtors ensure debtors honors the payments arrangements
  • Advise Head of Debtors that the customer is defaulting on payment arrangements
  • Ensure that all Trade Agreements are saved on the “Share Drive” and a hard copy is filed in a safe place
  • Ensure that the correct percentages are loaded in SAP and the adherence thereof

Suspension/Blocking of Overdue Accounts

  • Check payment terms before blocking account
  • Obtain approval of Head of Debtors to block accounts that are overdue
  • Advise the customer that account is suspended and no orders will be released until customer pays the account
  • Advise sales manager/sales rep that the account is being blocked/suspended and reason for the suspension

Handle Account Queries

  • Respond to all emails and telephonic queries timeously ensuring queries are investigated, followed up and resolved
  • Ensure an email trail to track history of queries
  • Ensure customer satisfaction with results

Customer Accounts and Statements

  • Statements to be send out timeously according to the company deadlines
  • Ensure all payments are allocated to the correct customer from the banking system into SAP
  • Ensure customer pays according to terms and deducting the correct settlement discounts and rebates
  • Disallow settlement discount if customer does not pay timeously and advise customer to pay back
  • Advise customer and Head of Debtors if customer not taking the correct rebates and disallow where applicable
  • Ensure all invoices are matched and reconciled to payment
  • Ensure all claims and outstanding invoices not paid are investigated, claim process followed and credit notes processed where applicable
  • Ensure monthly reconciliation of all debtors accounts
  • Send necessary POD’s to customer when requested by customer to ensure customer pays account according to terms
  • Bring to Head of Debtors attention any issues/claims that cannot be resolved or the customer not providing necessary feedback in order for the
  • Head of Debtors to intervene and action with the customer and/or provide necessary advice to assist in resolving the issues
  • Provide the necessary information to assist Head of Debtors with Top 20 Monthly Management Reporting, Monthly Estimates & Forecasts

Miscellaneous & General

  • Perform any other work-related duties. Ad hoc functions and responsibilities that may be assigned from time to time by management

Level of proficiency required

  • Proven track record of successful debt collection in FMCG industry
  • Previous experience required working with chain & Mass Discounters
  • Manage time and meet deadlines
  • Communication and problem-solving skills – being able to manage difficult suppliers and resolve difficult issues
  • Teamwork – ability to work independently and need to work effectively in a team environment
  • Ability to work well under pressure
  • Attention to detail – The skill must be advanced as accuracy is required
  • Technical knowledge and skills -PC Literate (Word, Excel & Outlook), understanding of accounts package – preferable SAP Business One
  • Honesty, reliability and professional integrity
  • Own reliable transport

