Devices updates provide an excuse for meeting no-shows

At least 15% of employees in South Africa confirm they have pretended their devices were installing updates so they would not have to attend a call or meeting.

This excuse is plausible because software updates can disrupt workdays, with one-third (34%) of employees saying they have been late to a call because of updates.

These are the findings of a recent study commissioned by Kaspersky to explore workers’ attitudes and habits toward updates.

Frequent meetings are often seen as one of the most unpleasant things in the office routine. The transition to remote work and virtual meetings hasn’t helped the issue, as people experienced fatigue from video calls and felt more tired at the end of the working day.

As the recent Kaspersky research shows, some employees found an excuse to skip some of their calls – they pretended that their work devices were unavailable due to updates.

In addition to missed appointments, 39% of employees locally have lost part of their unsaved work or data when their PC or laptop restarted after installing updates.

All in all, some employees see this device downtime as an opportunity to procrastinate, with 19% of respondents admitting that they have installed updates to deliberately waste time at work. Nevertheless, employees mostly don’t like it when their work is interrupted, so 73% wish updates happened outside of work hours to maintain their productivity.

“Typically, updates are downloaded during working hours in silent mode and do not affect a business,” comments Egor Kharchenko, IT service and asset group manager at Kaspersky. “However, to apply them to the system, a restart is required. Of course, some business matters can’t be postponed, so usually a user can restart within a certain timeframe.

“As we can see, some people either miss such notifications or do not want to do this. Therefore, the required restart may happen at the most inconvenient moment – right before an important call or when they are writing a long email.”