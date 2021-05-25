Electric Project Engineers at iOCO

We are looking for two Project Engineers to join our Energy Management team to help both Electricity Providers and Consumers to be more energy efficient. These long-term life-cycle improvements focus on Metering and Measurement, Load Shifting, Peak Clipping and Energy Efficiency.

The Project Engineer will be responsible for providing technical support to maintenance and support divisions on day to day systems operations and where applicable, month end procedures. They will also be executing turnkey Automated Meter Reading projects within project teams and will assist with the compilation of Functional Design Documents, Factory Acceptance Test Procedures and Site Acceptance Test Procedures.

Qualifications and Experience Required

Tertiary Qualification in Electrical Engineering (National Diploma, B-Tech or B-Eng).

At least 2 years’ experience in electrical reticulation, metering and tariffs

Experience in the installation, configuration and integration of industry related software systems

Basic SQL skills, more specifically, SQL Queries

This is a role that offers a blended office approach, as there would be times where you would be required to be in the office. Although a large of the portion of the work can be done remotely, some elements need to be performed onsite and as such, individuals applying for the role need to be comfortable with travelling across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Desired Skills:

Electrical Engineer

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

