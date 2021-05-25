Entrepreneurial Development Practitioner

Head of Business

THE COMPANY is looking for a Head of Business based in SA (and will be responsible for the UK market as well) who is an entrepreneur, people oriented, hungry to succeed and has a passion for making deals and assessing business opportunities. This person will be hunting and looking for new Regtech and FinTech Business opportunities to start.

This is an opportunity for an entrepreneur who is inspired by other entrepreneurs and has the energy to look within various industries and seek out ideas and talented individuals with big ideas. Ultimately, it’s up to you to create the role. Qualifications and Experience

? Excellent High School and University Results

? Someone who has a passion for business

? An entrepreneur who has a passion to succeed and loves building companies from scratch

? People oriented and a strong team player

? Professionals – CA or similar with 2-3 years post article experience. – Corporate finance background is an advantage.

? We are also looking for Individuals with a technological background (engineer, computer science), from a consulting background. (We have 2 roles available)

? Good command of English Language

? Open to International Travel

? Salary is market-related and there is profit share

Desired Skills:

Entrepreneurial

Business Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Owner / Entrepreneur

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

