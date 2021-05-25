Executive Secretary at Armscor Dockyard

The Armscor Dockyard Human Resources Division has a vacancy for an Executive Secretary. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

Provide administrative and secretarial support to the Divisional Manger: HR and manage office related functions of the Human Resources Division.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE OBJECTIVES

Information Management

Organises, monitors, prepares, tracks, updates, scans, traces and compiles complex internal and external documents with emphasis on external documents.

Organises and maintains information.

Keeps advised of the current status of the work of the Manager and anticipates the Manager’s needs by gathering records, reports, correspondence, statistics, or other specific types of information.

Maintains the Manager’s appointment calendar arranges and coordinates appointments, meeting, and conferences, and contacts the appropriate individuals as needed.

Edits policies and procedures compiled by the Manager for grammatical structure and consistency.

Monitoring reporting requirements as required.

Communication

Communicates general or controversial information with internal staff and external entities.

Communicates and receives information to support or initiate action for the Manager’s projects, practices, and initiatives.

Assists the Manager in preparing complex presentations, reports, diagrams, or other support documents for the Manager to present to Clients to gain cooperation and support (Stakeholder management).

Brief Manager on subject matter for upcoming meetings or events.

Answer telephones, screens calls and visitors, and directs individuals to the proper contacts.

Prioritises communication efforts of the manager and subordinate staff.

Compile and maintain a Communication Plan for the Manager and update information on the Plan on a quarterly basis and promulgate to internal staff.

Handles incoming and outgoing mail including electronic mails

Administration

General project administration covering documentation, categorisation and control.

Assist in the planning and preparation of meetings, conferences. Includes catering service as requested.

Administer travel and accommodation arrangements.

Prepares agenda and collects materials for meetings, speeches, and conferences. Minute taking and distribution of minutes at upper management level and divisional level as directed by the Manager on a monthly basis.

Composes letters and memoranda in response to inquiries as requested.

Update Microsoft SharePoint Workspace for general management and give support to divisional staff in accordance with standing and specific instructions.

Expenditure Control

Assists Manager with developing the budget by gathering, compiling and coordinating information from multiple functional and/or operational areas.

Monitors, verified, tracks, and documents expenditures.

Reviews budget documents and records for consistency and generates various reports and other support documents for distribution to subordinates.

Determines office needs for supplied and equipment and recommends resources and equipment needs.

COMPETENCIES AND ABILITIES REQUIRED

Grade12 (or equivalent).

Secretarial Qualification (National Diploma).

3-4 years’ of administrative/secretarial experience.

National Diploma: HR will be an added advantage.

SPECIAL PROFICIENCY/SKILLS:

Knowledge of office administration.

Competency requirements:

Telephone etiquette.

Presentation design.

Customer Orientation.

Communication skills (written and verbal).

Interpersonal skills.

Closing date: 08 June 2021

Late applications will not be considered, and correspondence is limited to short-listed candidates.

Desired Skills:

Minute taking.

Organizing and planning.

Computer literacy.

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

