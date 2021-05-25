External Sales

Introduction
We are looking for an experienced and driven Technical Sales Representative to call on municipalities, consulting engineers and consultants within the water and waste management sector.
Suitable applicants must have matriculated and ideally have a Sales/marketing qualification.
Must have min 5 years’ experience in related sales within the Construction and water and waste management sector.
Ability to read and work off drawings as well as walk construction sites.
Sound knowledge of SA geographical regions and working to sales targets.
Position is primarily based on new business development, finding and sourcing new business.
Sound ability of project management (Construction related projects)
Duties & Responsibilities
- Daily reports
- Presentations, setting up meetings and Demonstrating products
- Quoting and invoicing on services / equipment
- Spec technology for tenders, Attending tender briefings and tender completion.
- Traveling nationally when required
- Must have Plumbing, Water Reticulation, Construction and Engineering experience.
- Experience in handling & conducting Tender Documents.
- Tertiary qualification would be an advantage.
- Relevant computer skills
- 5+ years working experience within the same or similar role.
- A proven track record of providing actionable solutions.
- Outstanding communication, interpersonal and leadership skills
- Target Driven
- Cold Calling and Lead generation
- Ability to draft, decipher and negotiate business contracts.
- Complete understanding of the market trends
- Design and develop strategic development strategies and plans.
- Investigate existing products and services and compare them with competitors.
- Suggest measures for improving customer satisfaction and loyalty.
- Handle business deals operations and activities (quotations, Invoicing, packaging etc.)
- Ensure a strategy is set-up to reach the minimum sales target per month.
- Create and present detailed business development report for upper management.
- Analysing and reformulating existing and promising business contracts to maximize turnover.
Desired Experience & Qualification
Must have worked in either industrial, municipal, or mining industry (or other pipe related industry) and have an in-depth knowledge on pipe networks.
Engineering background beneficial
Healthy able to easily do site visits – English, Afrikaans very beneficial
Passion for sales
Traceable references
Minimum Requirements:
- Must have minimum Grade 12 any other qualifications will be an advantage.
- Must have +5 years Sales Representative experience
- Must have own reliable vehicle.
- Must be prepared to do country trips.
- Valid Passport will be an advantage.
- Must have proven track records and must have worked for previous companies more than 2 years at a time.
Package & Remuneration
Basic salary (market related) plus commission on profit.
Car allowance.
Cell phone.
Laptop.
Desired Skills:
- Selling
- Cold Calling
- New Business Development
- Technical Product Sales
- Construction
- Plumbing
- water
- Prospect new customers
- Selling experience
- Field Sales
- Solution Selling
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Laptop
- Mobile Phone
- Vehicle Allowance
- Company Vehicle