External Sales

Introduction

We are looking for an experienced and driven Technical Sales Representative to call on municipalities, consulting engineers and consultants within the water and waste management sector.

Suitable applicants must have matriculated and ideally have a Sales/marketing qualification.

Must have min 5 years’ experience in related sales within the Construction and water and waste management sector.

Ability to read and work off drawings as well as walk construction sites.

Sound knowledge of SA geographical regions and working to sales targets.

Position is primarily based on new business development, finding and sourcing new business.

Sound ability of project management (Construction related projects)

Duties & Responsibilities

Daily reports

Presentations, setting up meetings and Demonstrating products

Quoting and invoicing on services / equipment

Spec technology for tenders, Attending tender briefings and tender completion.

Traveling nationally when required

Must have Plumbing, Water Reticulation, Construction and Engineering experience.

Experience in handling & conducting Tender Documents.

Tertiary qualification would be an advantage.

Relevant computer skills

5+ years working experience within the same or similar role.

A proven track record of providing actionable solutions.

Outstanding communication, interpersonal and leadership skills

Target Driven

Cold Calling and Lead generation

Ability to draft, decipher and negotiate business contracts.

Complete understanding of the market trends

Design and develop strategic development strategies and plans.

Investigate existing products and services and compare them with competitors.

Suggest measures for improving customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Handle business deals operations and activities (quotations, Invoicing, packaging etc.)

Ensure a strategy is set-up to reach the minimum sales target per month.

Create and present detailed business development report for upper management.

Analysing and reformulating existing and promising business contracts to maximize turnover.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Must have worked in either industrial, municipal, or mining industry (or other pipe related industry) and have an in-depth knowledge on pipe networks.

Engineering background beneficial

Healthy able to easily do site visits – English, Afrikaans very beneficial

Passion for sales

Traceable references

Minimum Requirements:

Must have minimum Grade 12 any other qualifications will be an advantage.

Must have +5 years Sales Representative experience

Must have own reliable vehicle.

Must be prepared to do country trips.

Valid Passport will be an advantage.

Must have proven track records and must have worked for previous companies more than 2 years at a time.

Package & Remuneration

Basic salary (market related) plus commission on profit.

Car allowance.

Cell phone.

Laptop.

Desired Skills:

Selling

Cold Calling

New Business Development

Technical Product Sales

Construction

Plumbing

water

Prospect new customers

Selling experience

Field Sales

Solution Selling

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Laptop

Mobile Phone

Vehicle Allowance

Company Vehicle

Learn more/Apply for this position