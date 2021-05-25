Facility Supervisor (Fixed-term contract) at Air Products South Africa

The above vacancy exists at our Packaged Gas department, Cape Town, reporting to the Regional Sales Manager. Suitably qualified candidates who meet the requirements of this role are invited to apply.

The Facility Supervisor is responsible for the supervision and control of the operations within the Cape Town facility. Key areas of responsibility for this role include but are not limited to:

Responsible for directing, controlling and supervising production at the facility;

Responsible for directing, controlling and supervising distribution at the facility;

Directs, controls and supervises the customer service function within the Cape region;

Ensure adherence and compliance to SHERQ systems and programmes;

Responsible for all other ad hoc functions related to the role.

Matric with Maths, Science;

Must have a National Diploma/B-Tech in Operations Management or related qualification;

Minimum of 5 years experience in a Production and Distribution environment within the Gas or related industry;

Minimum 3 years supervisory experience;

Must have knowledge of safety and quality management systems;

Must have experience in manpower planning and shift operations;

Must have excellent organizational skills, attention to detail, and report writing skills;

Must have strong verbal and written communication skills;

Must be computer literate and proficient in MS Office suite;

Must have a valid Drivers license and own reliable transport.

Must reside in Cape Town and be immediately available.

NB: This is a fixed term contract role and not permanent.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your application, please consider your application to have been unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position