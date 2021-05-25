Financial Accounting Manager at Leading Multi-National harmaceutical Company

This role will manage the preparation, accuracy and governance of financial accounts and reports, to prepare tax submission and the AFS and to manage payments and collections

Key Responsibilities

GAMA

Support the accounting team in month-end closing tasks and ensuring timely quarterly and yearly closing activities for respective areas of responsibility done in full compliance and high quality.

Perform analytical review of profit and loss accounts and balance sheet, accountable for the financial accuracy of the affiliate’s Financials.

Responsible of all Internal Controls of Financial Reporting (ICFR) documentation and internal controls matters, act as owner for the ICFR tools – INVOLVE and BWISE

Review monthly balance sheet reconciliation – follow up on open items and rectify any anomalies encountered.

Submission other reporting packages accurately and within specified timeline i.e. Sustainability, Insurance reporting.

Responsible of IFRS 16 Leasing related matters i.e SimSol /Planon.

Review and provide approval for all manual journal entries for posting by SSC Budapest team.

Responsible for all management accounting aspects i.e. Period cost allocation, COPA allocation, SSC allocation, etc

Accounts Receivables / Accounts Payables

Responsible for all aspects of Accounts Receivables – review and approve manual billings, review debtors ageing and determine follow up actions, ensure all sales related activities are reported timely and accurate.

Responsible for all aspects of Accounts Payables- review and provide approval of AP related activities i.e. vendor invoices, payment, etc.

Treasury

Cash flow management – forecast current and future cash flow requirement and arrangement for necessary fund transfers (if required).

Responsible for all treasury matters i.e. FX deal, credit facilities, payment request, banking matters.

Master Data

Managing of master data – Chart of Accounts, Cost Center, Profit Center. WBS, vendor & customer master data, etc.

Others

Preparation of statutory taxes calculations and reconciliation, including tax reporting and liaising with Tax Consultant.

Preparation of audit related schedules and documentation, including liaising with the Auditor.

Participate in any compliance audits and responding to audit queries.

Identify, recommend and implement solutions in consultation with the management for continuous improvement opportunities in the areas of operation.

Being the main contact person for SSC Budapest Finance teams for issue resolution for all financial matters.

Being the main contact person for FM in the affiliates for all financial matters, requests and advisory.

The successful candidate should be in possession of:

Appropriate Financial Qualification preferably a CIA

5- 7 years’ experience in accounting in a multinational company

Experience in the Pharmaceutical environment will be an added advantage

Computer literacy in financial software packages and MS Office suite

Must have knowledge of:

GAAP and IFRS

Tax legislation and regulations

Internal control procedures

This challenging role requires the following experience and skills:

Ability to see the broader picture, utilise initiative and make timeous decisions

Planning / prioritisation skills with the ability to work under pressure and to meet deadlines.

Good influence and interpersonal skills, with the ability to motivate and persuade.

Analytical combined with systems thinking and project management skills

Excellent collaboration skills

