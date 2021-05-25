Financial Accounting Manager at Leading Multi-National harmaceutical Company

This role will manage the preparation, accuracy and governance of financial accounts and reports, to prepare tax submission and the AFS and to manage payments and collections
Key Responsibilities
GAMA
- Support the accounting team in month-end closing tasks and ensuring timely quarterly and yearly closing activities for respective areas of responsibility done in full compliance and high quality.
- Perform analytical review of profit and loss accounts and balance sheet, accountable for the financial accuracy of the affiliate’s Financials.
- Responsible of all Internal Controls of Financial Reporting (ICFR) documentation and internal controls matters, act as owner for the ICFR tools – INVOLVE and BWISE
- Review monthly balance sheet reconciliation – follow up on open items and rectify any anomalies encountered.
- Submission other reporting packages accurately and within specified timeline i.e. Sustainability, Insurance reporting.
- Responsible of IFRS 16 Leasing related matters i.e SimSol /Planon.
- Review and provide approval for all manual journal entries for posting by SSC Budapest team.
- Responsible for all management accounting aspects i.e. Period cost allocation, COPA allocation, SSC allocation, etc
Accounts Receivables / Accounts Payables
- Responsible for all aspects of Accounts Receivables – review and approve manual billings, review debtors ageing and determine follow up actions, ensure all sales related activities are reported timely and accurate.
- Responsible for all aspects of Accounts Payables- review and provide approval of AP related activities i.e. vendor invoices, payment, etc.
Treasury
- Cash flow management – forecast current and future cash flow requirement and arrangement for necessary fund transfers (if required).
- Responsible for all treasury matters i.e. FX deal, credit facilities, payment request, banking matters.
Master Data
- Managing of master data – Chart of Accounts, Cost Center, Profit Center. WBS, vendor & customer master data, etc.
Others
- Preparation of statutory taxes calculations and reconciliation, including tax reporting and liaising with Tax Consultant.
- Preparation of audit related schedules and documentation, including liaising with the Auditor.
- Participate in any compliance audits and responding to audit queries.
- Identify, recommend and implement solutions in consultation with the management for continuous improvement opportunities in the areas of operation.
- Being the main contact person for SSC Budapest Finance teams for issue resolution for all financial matters.
- Being the main contact person for FM in the affiliates for all financial matters, requests and advisory.
The successful candidate should be in possession of:
- Appropriate Financial Qualification preferably a CIA
- 5- 7 years’ experience in accounting in a multinational company
- Experience in the Pharmaceutical environment will be an added advantage
- Computer literacy in financial software packages and MS Office suite
Must have knowledge of:
- GAAP and IFRS
- Tax legislation and regulations
- Internal control procedures
This challenging role requires the following experience and skills:
- Ability to see the broader picture, utilise initiative and make timeous decisions
- Planning / prioritisation skills with the ability to work under pressure and to meet deadlines.
- Good influence and interpersonal skills, with the ability to motivate and persuade.
- Analytical combined with systems thinking and project management skills
- Excellent collaboration skills
Desired Skills:
- Planning
- Prioritizing
- interpersonal skills
- analytical excellent collaboration skills
- decision making
- CIMA
- Technical Accounting
- GAAP
- IFRS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- no benefits