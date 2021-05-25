First Line Support Technician at Carlysle Human Capital

The primary responsibility of the First Line Technician is to ensure an optimised First Line resolution rate, through analysing the reported fault and completing detailed diagnostics to resolve the problem via remote troubleshooting and support through approved remote support applications.

Should the problem not be resolved, the First Line Support Technician must ensure that the ticket is updated with the full diagnosis of what was investigated in the IT Service Management System, and correctly and efficiently re-assign the ticket to the correct resolver group.