First Line Support Technician at Carlysle Human Capital

Key responsibilities
-
The primary responsibility of the First Line Technician is to ensure an optimised First Line resolution rate, through analysing the reported fault and completing detailed diagnostics to resolve the problem via remote troubleshooting and support through approved remote support applications.
-
Should the problem not be resolved, the First Line Support Technician must ensure that the ticket is updated with the full diagnosis of what was investigated in the IT Service Management System, and correctly and efficiently re-assign the ticket to the correct resolver group.
- When re-assigning a ticket to another resolver group, the First Line Support Technician must communicate telephonically, or via acceptable electronic communication mechanism with the re-assigned party.
- The First Line Support Technician has additional responsibility to capture customer tickets from varied inbound sources into the IT Service Management System and ensure the customer is issued with a reference number for every ticket logged.
- The First Line Support Technician needs to ensure accurate customer information, and Ticket details are captured into IT Service Management system and clearly highlights the impact to the customer, through:
o Ticket categorisation,
o Ticket classification, and
o Service Level selection.
- The Time To Respond (TTr) for all tickets need to adhere to the contracted parameters per customer, and align to the contractual Response obligations.
- The First Line Support Technician is the first level of contact for customers and must therefore be customer-focused and strive to return the customer to a working state as quickly as possible, taking into consideration the Time To Resolve (TTR) for all tickets, which need to adhere to the contracted parameters per customer, and align to the contractual Resolve obligations.
- A key responsibility of the role is to ensure that approved business practices and Standard Operating Procedures are adhered to and the appropriate technical resolution is applied to resolve the ticket.
- The First Line Support Technician must always understand the sensitive nature of the NEC XON support offering and ensure that all tasks and actions are done so with honesty, integrity, and professionalism.
- The First Line Support Technicians are required to document in detail the actions and resolution, in the IT Service Management System, to contribute to and enhance the NEC XON Knowledge Base.
Qualification & Experience
- Matric
- A+
- N+
- Security+
- Other technical qualifications
- Microsoft Office (MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint)
- ITIL Foundation (Trained and Experience)
- 3 years previous Service Desk experience
- 2 years previous technology experience
- Experience in remote support
- 1 year Remedy/SNOW or relevant ITSM experience
Desired Skills:
- support
- 1st line support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate