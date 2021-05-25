Front End Engineer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Bridge the gap between design & technical implementation as the next Front End Engineer sought by a Global Publisher of cutting-edge social games & interactive content. You will take on an active role on both sides, defining how the application looks and works. You will ensure that user interfaces are engaging but also reliable at a very large scale. The ideal candidate requires 5+ years experience building & shipping web applications, strong JavaScript, React JS, Redux, Sagas, HTML5, CSS with exposure to e-Commerce web apps, Service Workers and UI prototyping and storyboards. Any Native Android, Kotlin, React Native, Flutter, iOS, Server-Side Rendering and experience developing/integration payment systems will prove [URL Removed] with leadership to build the next generation of consumer web application products in React JS.

Develop new user-facing features for the company shop and admin portal.

Architect efficient and reusable code and libraries for future use.

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.

Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability, resolving any performance issues.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years experience building and shipping web applications.

Strong experience with JavaScript (React JS), Redux, Sagas, HTML5, and CSS.

Experience or exposure to e-Commerce web applications.

Experience building progressive web apps.

Experience with Service Workers.

Experience with UI prototyping and storyboards.

Bonus to have

Experience with server-side rendering.

Native Android, Kotlin, React Native, Flutter, iOS.

Experience developing or integrating with payment systems.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong initiative and creative problem-solving skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position