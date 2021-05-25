Frontend Engineer at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To support business decisions throughcompiling data into reports using client requirements as a filter for processing relevant data.

Tovisualisedata and share insights across the organisation allowing business to maketimely andinformed decisions.

Design, developmentand deployment of reporting and analytical solutions

Experience

Minimum:

3yrs+Implementing innovative BI solutions leading to clear businessdecisions andbenefits.

Applying BI best practice.

SQL Query writing

3yrsworking withvisualisationtools

Product developmentlife cycle

Ideal:

Analysis/report development in afinancial/banking environmen

Qualifications (Minimum)

National Diploma in Data Analysis or Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Data Analysis or Business Administration

Knowledge

Minimum:

Extensive knowledge of BI/reporting and analytical tools

In depth knowledge of Business IntelligenceandDataWarehousingbest practices

In depth knowledge of BI environments, solutions and implementations (end-to-end BI architecture and technologies)

Expert in the field of BI development (reports, dashboards, data visualisation, etc.)

Knowledge of both waterfall and agile development approaches.

A good understanding of design and user experience principles

Language: SQL

Agileprinciples

Ideal:

Capitec Bank data and analytics landscape.

Skills

Communications Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

SQL Skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Working with People

Writing and Reporting

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Learning and Researching

Following Instructions and Procedures

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

For further information regarding this job posting you can contact the following Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

Asanda Nodendwa

