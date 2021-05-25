Full Stack Engineer (CPT/Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A Global Publisher of cutting-edge social games & interactive content seeks a self-driven Full Stack Engineer to accelerate the development of its platform and build innovative, high-quality tech. You must possess a BS/MS Degree in Computer Science or other suitable IT tertiary qualification, experience with Microservices & Dynamic Routing and building progressive web apps. Your skills should include Java 8+, Spring, Spring Boot, JavaScript, React JS, HTML5, CSS, Docker & [URL Removed] maintain, and improve the next generation of products in mobile web, Android, iOS.

Design and build mission-critical backend Microservices solutions to support the growth of the platform.

Collaborate with team members to ensure we deliver in a fast, agile manner with high quality code.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

BS/MS Degree in Computer Science or relevant IT qualification.

Experience/Skills

Java 8+, Spring, Spring Boot.

JavaScript (React JS), HTML5, and CSS.

Experience with Microservices and Dynamic Routing.

Building progressive web apps.

Docker and Kubernetes.

Bonus to have

Native Android, Kotlin, React Native, iOS.

Experience developing or integrating with payment systems.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-motivation, problem solving, and ability to work in a distributed team environment.

