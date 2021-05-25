GAM Consultant – 3 Month Contract

May 25, 2021

Responsibilities and Requirements:

  • Functional knowledge on trafficking campaigns in GAM, CM, DV360
  • Have the ability to support and strategize on all facets of ad operations from on-boarding, to set up, to testing, to reporting and optimizations
  • Experience with ad serving code rollout, deployment of new features and services on various platforms (web, mobile & app)
  • Experience with structuring the optimal workflow between different platforms and systems in the ad serving ecosystem (ad server, programmatic platforms, DSP, SSP etc.)
  • Experience with all supply related set up, configuration, trafficking and troubleshooting across multiple ad serving systems.
  • Experience with best practices to scale on-boarding, testing and deployment of platforms and channel partners
  • Experience with implementation of best practices and requirements monitoring key value parameters to ensure highest adoption of targeting across partners and data is being properly passed to/from platforms
  • Experience with ad-hoc troubleshooting requests from both internal and external partners
  • Have the ability to train and support

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Learn more/Apply for this position