GAM Consultant – 3 Month Contract

Responsibilities and Requirements:

Functional knowledge on trafficking campaigns in GAM, CM, DV360

Have the ability to support and strategize on all facets of ad operations from on-boarding, to set up, to testing, to reporting and optimizations

Experience with ad serving code rollout, deployment of new features and services on various platforms (web, mobile & app)

Experience with structuring the optimal workflow between different platforms and systems in the ad serving ecosystem (ad server, programmatic platforms, DSP, SSP etc.)

Experience with all supply related set up, configuration, trafficking and troubleshooting across multiple ad serving systems.

Experience with best practices to scale on-boarding, testing and deployment of platforms and channel partners

Experience with implementation of best practices and requirements monitoring key value parameters to ensure highest adoption of targeting across partners and data is being properly passed to/from platforms

Experience with ad-hoc troubleshooting requests from both internal and external partners

Have the ability to train and support

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Learn more/Apply for this position