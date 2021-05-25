Graphic Designer

The ideal candidate will have strong creative skills and a portfolio of work which demonstrates their passion for packaging, product manuals, illustrative design, photography, sales support and typography. This candidate will have experience in working with numerous different design platforms such as digital and print forms.

The Position: We’re looking for an organized Graphic Designer to be office based in Woodstock, Cape Town. The pay range on offer is R15 000.00 to R17 000.00 (Negotiable) Package Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV, Portfolio and Payslip to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Design experience will be contacted.

Portfolio: Please share a link to a portfolio of projects completed (if permissible)

Requirements:

Completed Matric

Completed a related Design qualification

4+ years experience as a Graphic Designer

Must have a good understanding of written and verbal communication

Must be able to work independently and be responsible enough to work without supervision

Must be a Self-Starter with a highly organized mind

Ability to work in a self-driven, complex environment with multiple and changing priorities

Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables

Responsible for packaging for consumer products, photography (Internal, External and Online needs) as well as website/e-commerce channel support

Meets art department work standards by following production, productivity, quality, and customer-service standards; resolving operational problems; identifying work process improvements.

Meets art department cost standards by monitoring expenses; implementing cost-saving actions.

Formulates art concepts (possibly supervising co-workers) engaged in executing layout designs for art work and copy to be presented by visual communications media.

Keeps executive informed by reviewing illustrative material for presentation.

Implement restructuring and procedural methodology to organize and maintain art/image database for use of Art Department and Sales Team

Reviews project production factors by studying budget, background information, objectives, presentation approaches, styles, and techniques.

Selects and secures illustrative material by formulating basic layout design concept; conducting research.

Produces illustrative material by assigning layout design concept to artists and photographers; directing development of design concepts into art layouts.

Prepares layouts for printing by marking-up, pasting-up, and finishing layouts.

Obtains executive approval by presenting final layouts, story boards, and illustrations; responding to executive commentary and requests.

Improves quality results by studying, evaluating, and re-designing processes; implementing changes.

Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.

Enhances art department and organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.

Skills:

Must be proficient in:

Adobe photoshop

Illustrator

After effects

Adobe premier pro

WordPress

In Design

Lightroom

Graphic Design skills

Developing creative standards

Illustration tools

Desktop Publishing skills

Multimedia Content Development

Social Media Developer

Photography

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position