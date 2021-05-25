Helpdesk Admin Agent at Drake International

May 25, 2021

Our Client in the Century City area is looking for a Helpdesk Admin Agent to join their dynamic [URL Removed] successful incumbent should have at least two years Call Centre/ Helpdesk experience. Responsibilities:

  • Ensure that calls are accurately logged and updated on the call logging system
  • Manage the service and consumable mailbox
  • Log incoming calls and emails for service requests and consumables orders
  • Assign calls to service engineers and national dealers and follow up ensuring that the call is managed until closure
  • Provide accurate quotations to clients for service requests, parts and consumable orders
  • Perform basic troubleshooting and identify solutions to resolve issues
  • Telephonically identify and resolve all requests to the best of his/her capability
  • Retain ownership of service/consumer calls diligently
  • Perform general administrative and ad-hoc duties including switchboard relief as and when required
  • Issue waybills are completed accurately and timeously

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • At least 1 – 2 years Service Desk/ Helpdesk experience
  • Drivers License and own vehicle (advantageous)

About The Employer:

Drake International

Learn more/Apply for this position