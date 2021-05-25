Helpdesk Admin Agent at Drake International

Our Client in the Century City area is looking for a Helpdesk Admin Agent to join their dynamic [URL Removed] successful incumbent should have at least two years Call Centre/ Helpdesk experience. Responsibilities:
- Ensure that calls are accurately logged and updated on the call logging system
- Manage the service and consumable mailbox
- Log incoming calls and emails for service requests and consumables orders
- Assign calls to service engineers and national dealers and follow up ensuring that the call is managed until closure
- Provide accurate quotations to clients for service requests, parts and consumable orders
- Perform basic troubleshooting and identify solutions to resolve issues
- Telephonically identify and resolve all requests to the best of his/her capability
- Retain ownership of service/consumer calls diligently
- Perform general administrative and ad-hoc duties including switchboard relief as and when required
- Issue waybills are completed accurately and timeously
Requirements:
- Matric
- At least 1 – 2 years Service Desk/ Helpdesk experience
- Drivers License and own vehicle (advantageous)
About The Employer:
Drake International