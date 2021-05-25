Helpdesk Admin Agent at Drake International

Our Client in the Century City area is looking for a Helpdesk Admin Agent to join their dynamic [URL Removed] successful incumbent should have at least two years Call Centre/ Helpdesk experience. Responsibilities:

Ensure that calls are accurately logged and updated on the call logging system

Manage the service and consumable mailbox

Log incoming calls and emails for service requests and consumables orders

Assign calls to service engineers and national dealers and follow up ensuring that the call is managed until closure

Provide accurate quotations to clients for service requests, parts and consumable orders

Perform basic troubleshooting and identify solutions to resolve issues

Telephonically identify and resolve all requests to the best of his/her capability

Retain ownership of service/consumer calls diligently

Perform general administrative and ad-hoc duties including switchboard relief as and when required

Issue waybills are completed accurately and timeously

Requirements:

Matric

At least 1 – 2 years Service Desk/ Helpdesk experience

Drivers License and own vehicle (advantageous)

About The Employer:

Drake International

