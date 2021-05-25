Human Resources Administrator

Your position as Human Resources Administrator means that you will be primarily responsible for employee relations, recruitment, performance management, career development and reporting. You will act as the first point of contact for all HR queries.

Responsibilities

Your primary duties and responsibilities for this role include, but are not limited to, the following:

Human Resources

Create and maintain personnel records both electronically and in hard copy.

Prepare employment-related documentation (e.g. employment offers and agreements, confidentiality agreement, salary structures, promotion and salary increase letters, change in annual leave day option letters).

Track staff leave requests and ensure that all leave requests have been approved by the necessary parties before providing final approval to staff.

Capture all staff leave requests on the leave system.

Monitor staff members’ leave (annual, sick, family responsibility, study leave etc.) and inform Management if they are close to or have used up their leave entitlement.

Update staff members’ annual leave options on the HR system, when required.

Liaise with the company’s medical aid advisors to set-up new staff on medical aid and manage changes to existing staff members’ medical aid plans.

Inform the Finance Department of any changes to staff member’s details that may impact payroll.

Manage the profit share enrolment process, prepare the profit share documentation (new employment contracts and Staff Profit Share Policy documents) and update staff members’ annual leave options on the system.

Track the VISA status of foreign employees and inform Management and the respective employees if their VISAs are due to expire.

Arrange performance review meetings with staff.

Prepare and send out promotion and salary increase letters to staff.

Ensure that all the necessary internal processes have been completed for staff that have left employment

Conduct staff exit interviews and provide feedback to Management.

Respond to general HR queries and escalate issues of concern to Management.

Draft and update job descriptions.

Revise the company’s HR Policies and Procedures (when required), communicate the changes to staff and ensure the intranet is updated with the amended policies.

Recruitment

Evaluate and shortlist prospective candidates.

Conduct telephonic interviews with prospective candidates.

Prepare employment offer documents for prospective new hires, forward them to the candidates / recruiters and co-ordinate the signing thereof.

Ensure that all required background checks have been completed for new starters and discuss with Management if required.

Inform the Marketing Department of new starters and manage the process of onboarding the new starters.

Ensure that all the necessary internal processes have been completed for new starters.

Keep an accurate record of the supporting documentation for reimbursive relocation allowances.

Reporting

Report to Management on a weekly basis.

Assist with preparation of slides for the Company Update Meetings.

Conduct staff training on the company’s HR policies and procedures.

Compile the information for the annual Workplace Skills Plan and Annual Training Review submission.

Assist with the compilation of the annual Employment Equity submission and Employment Equity Plan.

General

Keep up to date with changes to South African Labour Law.

Ensure legal compliance throughout Human Resource Management.

Liaise with external labour agencies and advisors.

Maintain appropriate confidentiality of information relating to the Company and its staff and maintain compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act.

Required Skills

In-depth knowledge of South African Labor Law and HR best practices.

Excellent written and verbal English communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to interact with colleagues at all levels.

Excellent active listening, negotiation and presentation skills.

Able to work appropriately with confidential and sensitive information.

Meticulous attention to detail.

Analytical.

Thorough approach to work.

Excellent organisational skills including ability to manage time and prioritise effectively.

Able to work independently, as well as a team player.

Able to set and achieve deadlines and give regular updates on progress.

Strong computer skills (Microsoft Office and / or Google’s G-Suite Applications, email, internet).

Microsoft Excel skills at an intermediate level.

Keen interest in technology.

Willingness to learn.

Approachable, helpful and enjoys working with people.

Honest and hardworking.

Able to drive a vehicle and have a valid South African driver’s license.

Qualifications/Experience

Tertiary Degree / Qualification required – preferably BComm, HR, Law or a related field.

One year work experience in Human Resource Management.

Strong PC literacy skills with at least 18 months experience with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and / or Google’s G-Suite Applications (Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides).

Valid Code 08 South African Drivers Licence.

To apply for this opportunity, submit your detailed and updated CV with cover letter / profile to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za

