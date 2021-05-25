Hypercasual Hub Lead at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An innovative Gaming Publisher & Developer seeks the unique talents of a Hypercasual Hub Lead to be responsible for working with Hub members to deliver hypercasual hits. You will serve as an in-house expert on the development of hypercasual games, including technical aspects of the Unity Engine and other tools needed to create hypercasual games (3D software tools, video editing tools, etc.). The ideal candidate requires proven experience developing world-class hypercasual games, conduct research and have a data-driven approach with good intuition about user experience with the ability to lead and inspire [URL Removed] with the Hub’s members to evaluate and improve their prototypes and get their games market ready.

Serve as an in-house expert on the development of hypercasual games, including technical aspects of the Unity Engine and other tools needed to create hypercasual games (3D software tools, video editing tools, etc.).

Give feedback on UI/UX of developed games, with a focus on simple and intuitive controls and information gathering.

Tutor and explain the business side of the hypercasual business model, specifically, the testing, promotion, UA, marketing as well as other areas of the trade.

Introduce the business to potential Game Developers and/or studios.

Develop and maintain an excellent, trusting relationship with the Hub’s teams.

Monitor the hypercasual landscape to understand market opportunities and trends.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience developing world-class hypercasual games.

Research and data-driven approach with good intuition about user experience.

Ability to lead and inspire with a mix of patience and goal orientation.

Structured problem solver and expert at prioritization.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

