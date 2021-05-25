Industrial Engineering Business Analyst at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a well established Business Intelligence and ERP System solutions and development company, with a national footprint, seeks to employ a vibrant, analytical team player to join their team in Cape Town.

This role is predominantly a remote working role, however, there will be occurrences to visit either customer sites or attend meetings in office.

You must be able to work independently and accurately keep records and be proactive in your approach to ensuring the profitability of the company.

KEY REQUIREMENTS

You will have completed a degree in Industrial Engineering (BEng or MEng) in industrial Engineering, coupled with between 1-5 years experience in business system analysis, the implementation of software systems, developing of specifications, system process mapping and working on SQL servers or have worked with a team of ERP Developers to achieve a solution for customers.

You will have a knowledge of managing projects from concept to implementation and roll out

You will have natural customer driven skills, be able to produce results, have above average interpersonal skills and work well within a team

You must be fluent in English and Afrikaans and communicate effectively in both languages, at a technical and professional level.

The flexibility to travel to customer sites is essential, therefore you will have a valid drivers license, own car

A clear criminal and credit record is essential and verifications will be conducted

