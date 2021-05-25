Intern Implementations Engineer (Contract) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic FinTech company in Joburg seeks an ambitious individual to fill an Intern Implementations Engineer role. You will actively assist with and implement all services offered to new clients during the installations and incubation period, ensuring client satisfaction, before handing the services over to the Operations Team. You must have Matric/Grade 12 (NQF Level 4), a relevant IT tertiary qualification, N+, 1-2 years technical experience in the IT industry and skills including Linux Red Hat, CentOS, Windows Server 2008, SQL, TeamViewer & VNC Viewer. Implementations Engineers work on a monthly rotation basis around the three major roles of Implementations i.e., File Creation Technician, Deployment Technician, Incubation Technician. Please note this is a 612-month contract with the possibility of going permanent.DUTIES:

Create all files required for installation.

Create and configure Product Definitions/Installations.

Ensure that Product Definitions/Installations are supplied well before the installation date.

Ensure all required information has been accurately captured: New installation or additional service. Site details e.g., name. Contact details. Number of lanes to be affected by new changes. Services requested and signed for by client. POS details (TEP certified or 4.5.1), including technician contact details. Pin pad device type e.g., Vx820. Pin pad connectivity e.g., Ethernet of Serial. Clients banking details. Connectivity to be used at the site for communication e.g., ADSL and/or backup connectivity. PC requirements i.e., Operating System and bit number. Secure Edge details e.g., IP address.

Review files and distribute to correct technician i.e., deployment or incubation.

Assist Deployment technician only if core duties are not impacted.

Ensure timeous handling of calls.

Morning checks: Check all job cards in the deployment phase on each day. Ensure that installation dates are correct. Confirm that all labels are correct.

Daily check: Contact stores due for installation on each day. Post updates on Trello if installation is delayed. Reschedule installations to next available slot. Follow up with merchants on the CONFIRMATION REQUIRED list on Trello and post update. Follow up with merchants on the INSTALL DATE MISS list on Trello and post update.

Weekly – Complete weekly installation checklist and give feedback. Move all tickets marked COMPLETE to the archive list on Trello.

Monitor all movement and track anything that has been missed or incorrectly scheduled.

Follow up and reschedule missed/delayed installations.

Request a new installation date from Administrator for merchants who have been moved to TBC and update ticket on Trello and Synergy.

Update (email) relevant Administrator about delayed installation with the name of the merchant being moved to TBC on Trello and the reason for the delay.

On-site installations will be required at times.

Report any PCI Risks immediately to direct line management and inform customer.

Escalate to executive management for installation approval.

Ensure that resolutions are understandable to the client and that they are satisfied with the resolution supplied.

Monitor and Troubleshoot Installations.

Monitor and Troubleshoot clients currently in Incubation period.

Ensure Recon is occurring after Installations.

Perform handover to operations after incubation period.

Report on merchants that are currently in incubation and the status thereof.

Ensure TMS views are sent out daily.

Investigate any TMS issues.

Update the Scrum board with new tickets that have been logged.

Only keep EFT and services (Airtime, RCS, cashback, etc.) in Synergy.

Teething Phase: Ensure TMS views are received. Monitor management console to check store health.

Incubation Phase: Monitor store for issues. Handle all calls logged to incubation.

Final Stretch: Follow up with store and get feedback on trading. Finalise all documentation.

Handover: Upload file to Wiki-page. Close Synergy ticket. Move Scrum ticket to DONE.

Extended incubation (can happen after any phase): Update Synergy with reasons for extension and extension due date.

Service Confirmation: Follow up with client on whether they have used the services and how well they are working. Check Switch for service transactions. Close Synergy ticket.

Compile installation reports.

Load software/keys and configure Pin Pad Devices.

Ensure loading of software/keys meets PCI requirements guidelines.

Test Pin Pad Devices.

Send training manuals (EFT, Gift Card, Web Recon and Support Documents).

Standby support for implementations occurring outside of office hours.

Ensure that escalations happen accordingly when problems arise.

Ensure all calls are dealt with within SLA and that tickets logged on Synergy.

Ensure all calls are updated regularly with accurate information so that they client can be updated by the helpdesk if required.

Monthly Handover: Handover current phase (File Creation, Deployment or Incubation) and update technician on current status when monthly role rotation occurs.



REQUIREMENTS:

Matric/Grade 12. (NQF Level 4 with IT related subjects).

Relevant IT tertiary qualification.

N+.

1 2 Years technical experience in the IT Industry.

Navigating and operating any system e.g., Windows & Linux.

Windows (desktop environment), Windows Server 2008, Linux Red Hat and CentOS.

Network level troubleshooting.

Scripting on any Operating System.

SQL database systems.

Full MS Office Suite.

Remote support methods e.g., TeamViewer, VNC Viewer.

