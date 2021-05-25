Jnr Finance Assistant – Billing (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic FinTech company in Joburg seeks a highly meticulous and proactive Jnr Finance Assistant to join its Billing division. Your role will include ensuring that once-off, recurring (contract) and non-commodity stock-based billing, financial reconciliations and customer reports are completed and submitted timeously and accurately. You will also manage the Petty Cash & Channel Partner commission schedules and inter-company/branch billing. The ideal candidate must possess a Matric/Grade 12 (NQF Level 4) and a National Diploma in Financial Accounting (NQF Level 6) and suitable work [URL Removed] the Master Billing Sheets and ensure it reconciles against ERP system (Navision) and the Pricing Cube i.e., the pricing sheet must accurately reflect all information.

Invoice customers timeously.

Ensure that any changes to stock codes, prices, service lines and source codes are updated accordingly.

Ensure that any changes to Contract Cards and Equipment Cards are correct.

Ensure that the correct customers and products, with the correct fees, are allocated to the correct Channels, Technologies and Partners.

Understand and adhere to Group policies and procedures for billing.

Ensure that all the relevant billing information is submitted timeously by departments and other external parties.

Make sure that all billing schedules and import sheets are completed accurately, according to the templates, and submitted to the Shared Services division for importing.

Reconcile all the billing done by the Shared Services division through Navision with actual invoices issued to customers, without exception.

Ensure that all customer details are correct and are kept up to date based on Synergy tickets.

Has a full understanding of airtime pricing structures and the various pricing models in place for the various customers.

Ensure accurate reporting and invoicing of airtime to customers.

Manage and submit (manual) Pro-forma Invoices to the necessary customers and ensure they balance with actual invoices processed on the ERP system.

Facilitate monthly airtime balancing to ensure that all airtime systems (Traderoot and Navision) balance and to root out any discrepancies between the ordering and billing process.

Create and send monthly reports required by clients.

Create and send monthly reports for billing to the Financial Manager.

Conduct thorough Internal System Audits to manage billing exceptions and ensure further accuracies.

Ensure an accurate and comprehensive listing of the various Channels, Technologies and Partner relationships as well as commission structures.

Send monthly rebate reports to Channel Partners in order for them to invoice accordingly.

Monitor and record actual petty cash inflows and outflows.

Ensure that petty cash levels are optimal and that they balance.

Ensure the accurate record keeping of Petty Cash.

Create and submit accurate journals, in-order to process the transactions into the ERP system.

Understand Business Supports requirements, in order to request additional funding and submitting of journals.

Assist with procurement billing, when required.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric/Grade 12 (NQF Level 4).

National Diploma in Financial Accounting (NQF Level 6).

Relevant work experience.

