Job Assigner – Tyre Workshop Experience at Thanda Human Capital

Purpose
The job assigner is responsible for supervising a team of workshop technicians personnel to ensure the provision of a professional assigning the technicians and vehicles into workshop SWAT system on incoming vehicles with invoices for services encompassing both swiftly and with complete accuracy. Prioritize and assign jobs on day to day activities of the staff
Qualifications & Experience
- Competition of the Tire and Wheel Training Program
- Effective teamwork and cooperation skills
- Communication skills
- SWAT workflow orientation
- Customer relation skills
- Minimum of 2 yeas’ relevant Supervisory experience in the Tyre Industry
- Matric
Key Responsibilities
- Service and staff conduct
- Swat workflow
- Time and attendance register effective logging
- Workstation Cleanliness
- Vehicle and technician’s assignment
- Manage workshop SWAT status
- Co-ordinate the incoming invoices and vehicles to technicians in an efficient manner to achieve the organisations objectives
- Overall responsibility for all aspects of the effective logging on SWAT
- Ensuring effective accurate and timely logging
- Supervise the day to day activities of the workshop staff and time keeping
- Traffic control
- Identify issues to be escalated to manager
- Customer’s requirement and expectations to be meet
- Assign effectively
- Ensure compliance of and adherence to company policies and procedures workshop rules and regulations
- Monitor the quality of services in time keeping with overall goal of improvement
- Maintain tea and break times efficiently to increase productivity
- Apply top priority attention to customer and staff complaint
- Ensure smooth workflow and service delivery
- Must be motivated and self-disciplined
- Manage vehicle allocation for all workshop departments
- Assigns vehicle to available bays from invoices provided by the gate controller
- Control second cycle of service to the second bay after
- Job assigner retains the invoices and inserts the vehicle into the SWAT queue and pending technician queues the vehicle in the correct order
- Queued vehicle is assigned to the next available bay and invoice is collected from job assigner by the available technician
- Suspend jobs in case of delays
- Manage workshop status – job assigner planning
- Regularly refers to the SWAT system to plan vehicle assignment
- Ensure all allocated jobs correctly to bay and technician
- Daily report records all day tea breaks and lunches
- Report overdue jobs to QC supervisor
- Comebacks will be communicated at first with job assigner and salesperson and will summon the QC supervisor of the relative department to manage client directly
- Immediate and special attention is forwarded to reworks by the QC supervisor and technician
- Ensure full compliance to the SWAT workflow
- Real-time processing of vehicle assignments and vehicle exiting steps on SWAT system
- After technician’s completion then completes job on the SWAT system
SWAT workflow
- Monitor SWAT workflow system
- Daily time and attendance overseeing and recording supervising
- Ensure that SWAT system usage strictly in accordance with the SWAT workflow processed in real time
- Follow up on jobs that overdue and push to deploy urgent steps for quick completion
- Discourage time wasting activities and push vacant technicians to assist with jobs in progress or cleaning
- Analyse and resolve work problems via physically inspecting vehicle and situations
- Follow ups on customer enquiries technical problems and service-related issues
- Immediate and special attention is forwarded to client issues
- Primarily handles all customer matters in every aspect advice – service – complaint
- Ensure customer as well as employees adhere to safety regulations including pandemics times at all time
- Ability to deal with customers at all levels in efficient manner
- Ensure excellence customer interactive skills
- Overdue jobs customers must be attended urgently proactively and keep them inform on their job status
- Deliver the service excellence standard as required by the company
Time and Attendance
- Technician must follow time and attendance principle and report late coming
- Technician must ensure time framed are fully followed tea and lunch break in the daily report sheet
- Ensure the use of the clocking in and out machines (access points) at our premises used in accordance with the company rules and regulations
- No unnecessary movement allowed beyond your designated workstation in the premises
- Movement beyond your daily designated work area must inform your superior to have permission of such movement and must be recorded on daily register
- Ensure one clocking per person to enter or exist at the clocking access point
Health and Safety
- Ensure the workshop info service areas are kept clean and tidy always
- Ensuring safe working practices for yourself and your workmates
- Understand and familiarize yourself with company Occupational Health & Safety Manuals to recognize what hazards are applicable to your role and working area
- Exercise continuous workplace safety awareness and your obligations to work in a safe manner by learning to identify isolate and minimize potential workplace hazards that may cause injury either to yourself your workmates or to any customers not limited of pandemics time
The case of pandemics
- Understand and develop work practice and engineering controls that could provide additional protection to employees and customers such as:
- Windows clear plastic sneeze barriers
- Educate and train employees in proper hand hygiene
- Protect Employees and Customers in the case of pandemics
- Cough etiquette
- Social distancing techniques
- Ventilation
- Disposal of personal protective equipment
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Those who work closely with (either in contact with or within 6 feet) people known or suspected to be infected with pandemic should wear:
- Respiratory protection for protection against small droplets from talking, coughing, or sneezing and from small airborne particles of infectious material.
- N95 or higher rated filter for most situations.
- Face shields may also be worn on top of a respirator to prevent bulk contamination of the respirator.
- Gloves to reduce transfer of infectious material from one patient to another.
- Eye protection if splashes are anticipated.
Customer management
- Cannot be rude or malicious to customers under any circumstances
- Not allowed to ask client for tip
- Give customer’s and technicians priority good communication and personnel attention
- Delegation and Follow-up
- Direct customer to relaxation area
- Help wherever necessary
- Attend to client issues and or complaints and escalate to Qc or supervisory team to be solved
- Keep to one standard greeting in the workplace:
- In store = Good day how can I assist you
- Out store = Have a pleasant day
- Speak with clarity keep it simple smile improve your emotional awareness
- Must follow time and attendance principle and report late coming
- Must ensure time framed are fully followed tea and lunch break in the daily report
Staff Conduct
- It is mandatory that the job assigner comply and take instruction from management QC supervisory team
- Enforce company policies procedures workflow workplace rules job descriptions and safety regulations in workshop area
- Encourage workshop staff to conduct themselves in a professional and ethical manner with commitment and good attitude to work responsibilities
- Communicate with the staff in the correct manner in term of procedural issues
- Cannot leave the workshop other than break times
- Cannot exist workshop from workshop entrance
- Cannot accept or ask for tips
- Cannot engaged in personal conversation or seek favours from customers
- Must use company uniform safety apparel during working hours
Cleanliness
- Must be responsible for info service desk equipment
- Make sure that you are clean and presentable in your uniform at all time
Skills & Knowledge
- Vehicle and technician assignment
- Strong organisational and time management skills
- Communication skills (Verbal & Written)
- Planning and Organisation skills
- Conflict resolution skills
- Delegation and Follow-up
- Must be motivated and self-disciplined
- Customer service orientation
- Listening
Desired Skills:
- Tyre Workshop Supervisory experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric