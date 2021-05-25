Job Assigner – Tyre Workshop Experience at Thanda Human Capital

Purpose

The job assigner is responsible for supervising a team of workshop technicians personnel to ensure the provision of a professional assigning the technicians and vehicles into workshop SWAT system on incoming vehicles with invoices for services encompassing both swiftly and with complete accuracy. Prioritize and assign jobs on day to day activities of the staff

Qualifications & Experience

Competition of the Tire and Wheel Training Program

Effective teamwork and cooperation skills

Communication skills

SWAT workflow orientation

Customer relation skills

Minimum of 2 yeas’ relevant Supervisory experience in the Tyre Industry

Matric

Key Responsibilities

Service and staff conduct

Swat workflow

Time and attendance register effective logging

Workstation Cleanliness

Vehicle and technician’s assignment

Manage workshop SWAT status

Co-ordinate the incoming invoices and vehicles to technicians in an efficient manner to achieve the organisations objectives

Overall responsibility for all aspects of the effective logging on SWAT

Ensuring effective accurate and timely logging

Supervise the day to day activities of the workshop staff and time keeping

Traffic control

Identify issues to be escalated to manager

Customer’s requirement and expectations to be meet

Assign effectively

Ensure compliance of and adherence to company policies and procedures workshop rules and regulations

Monitor the quality of services in time keeping with overall goal of improvement

Maintain tea and break times efficiently to increase productivity

Apply top priority attention to customer and staff complaint

Ensure smooth workflow and service delivery

Must be motivated and self-disciplined

Manage vehicle allocation for all workshop departments

Assigns vehicle to available bays from invoices provided by the gate controller

Control second cycle of service to the second bay after

Job assigner retains the invoices and inserts the vehicle into the SWAT queue and pending technician queues the vehicle in the correct order

Queued vehicle is assigned to the next available bay and invoice is collected from job assigner by the available technician

Suspend jobs in case of delays

Manage workshop status – job assigner planning

Regularly refers to the SWAT system to plan vehicle assignment

Ensure all allocated jobs correctly to bay and technician

Daily report records all day tea breaks and lunches

Report overdue jobs to QC supervisor

Comebacks will be communicated at first with job assigner and salesperson and will summon the QC supervisor of the relative department to manage client directly

Immediate and special attention is forwarded to reworks by the QC supervisor and technician

Ensure full compliance to the SWAT workflow

Real-time processing of vehicle assignments and vehicle exiting steps on SWAT system

After technician’s completion then completes job on the SWAT system

SWAT workflow

Monitor SWAT workflow system

Daily time and attendance overseeing and recording supervising

Ensure that SWAT system usage strictly in accordance with the SWAT workflow processed in real time

Follow up on jobs that overdue and push to deploy urgent steps for quick completion

Discourage time wasting activities and push vacant technicians to assist with jobs in progress or cleaning

Analyse and resolve work problems via physically inspecting vehicle and situations

Follow ups on customer enquiries technical problems and service-related issues

Immediate and special attention is forwarded to client issues

Primarily handles all customer matters in every aspect advice – service – complaint

Ensure customer as well as employees adhere to safety regulations including pandemics times at all time

Ability to deal with customers at all levels in efficient manner

Ensure excellence customer interactive skills

Overdue jobs customers must be attended urgently proactively and keep them inform on their job status

Deliver the service excellence standard as required by the company

Time and Attendance

Technician must follow time and attendance principle and report late coming

Technician must ensure time framed are fully followed tea and lunch break in the daily report sheet

Ensure the use of the clocking in and out machines (access points) at our premises used in accordance with the company rules and regulations

No unnecessary movement allowed beyond your designated workstation in the premises

Movement beyond your daily designated work area must inform your superior to have permission of such movement and must be recorded on daily register

Ensure one clocking per person to enter or exist at the clocking access point

Health and Safety

Ensure the workshop info service areas are kept clean and tidy always

Ensuring safe working practices for yourself and your workmates

Understand and familiarize yourself with company Occupational Health & Safety Manuals to recognize what hazards are applicable to your role and working area

Exercise continuous workplace safety awareness and your obligations to work in a safe manner by learning to identify isolate and minimize potential workplace hazards that may cause injury either to yourself your workmates or to any customers not limited of pandemics time

The case of pandemics

Understand and develop work practice and engineering controls that could provide additional protection to employees and customers such as:

Windows clear plastic sneeze barriers

Educate and train employees in proper hand hygiene

Protect Employees and Customers in the case of pandemics

Cough etiquette

Social distancing techniques

Ventilation

Disposal of personal protective equipment

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Those who work closely with (either in contact with or within 6 feet) people known or suspected to be infected with pandemic should wear:

Respiratory protection for protection against small droplets from talking, coughing, or sneezing and from small airborne particles of infectious material.

N95 or higher rated filter for most situations.

Face shields may also be worn on top of a respirator to prevent bulk contamination of the respirator.

Gloves to reduce transfer of infectious material from one patient to another.

Eye protection if splashes are anticipated.

Customer management

Cannot be rude or malicious to customers under any circumstances

Not allowed to ask client for tip

Give customer’s and technicians priority good communication and personnel attention

Delegation and Follow-up

Direct customer to relaxation area

Help wherever necessary

Attend to client issues and or complaints and escalate to Qc or supervisory team to be solved

Keep to one standard greeting in the workplace:

In store = Good day how can I assist you

Out store = Have a pleasant day

Speak with clarity keep it simple smile improve your emotional awareness

Must follow time and attendance principle and report late coming

Must ensure time framed are fully followed tea and lunch break in the daily report

Staff Conduct

It is mandatory that the job assigner comply and take instruction from management QC supervisory team

Enforce company policies procedures workflow workplace rules job descriptions and safety regulations in workshop area

Encourage workshop staff to conduct themselves in a professional and ethical manner with commitment and good attitude to work responsibilities

Communicate with the staff in the correct manner in term of procedural issues

Cannot leave the workshop other than break times

Cannot exist workshop from workshop entrance

Cannot accept or ask for tips

Cannot engaged in personal conversation or seek favours from customers

Must use company uniform safety apparel during working hours

Cleanliness

Must be responsible for info service desk equipment

Make sure that you are clean and presentable in your uniform at all time

Skills & Knowledge

Vehicle and technician assignment

Strong organisational and time management skills

Communication skills (Verbal & Written)

Planning and Organisation skills

Conflict resolution skills

Delegation and Follow-up

Must be motivated and self-disciplined

Customer service orientation

Listening

Desired Skills:

Tyre Workshop Supervisory experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position