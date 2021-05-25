Junior Frontend JavaScript Developer – Sandton/Remote – R400k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An organisation that is internationally recognised for their unique customer experience software are on the lookout for a Junior Frontend JavaScript Developer who enjoys engaging in real time offshore projects.

This consulting hub are all about streamlining business processes whilst using the latest tech, analytical techniques and research methods.

Key Skills:

JavaScript

Angular

CSS

HTML

Bootstrap

Git

TypeScript

Reference Number for this position is SJ53047. This is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R400k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

