Lead: Quality Systems – Mining

My client in the mining industry is looking for a Lead: Quality Systems to join their team in Cullinan.

Reporting to the Head of Health, Safety, Environment & Quality Systems, this role will contribute to the development, implementation and continual improvement of Health, Safety, Environment & Quality (HSEQ) systems, policies and strategies. Lead the quality related sub-function to effectively manage the execution of activities that the Group HSEQ function is accountable for in terms of Projects across Operations (e.g.: quality management system compliance, legal register, document control, performance and monitoring these systems). Reporting on all Group and Operations quality processes / systems and performance.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Develop the HSEQ systems discipline’s conceptual framework, systems and programs required for implementation and obtain sign-off from the Head of Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Systems.

Identify opportunities and initiatives to harmonise standards and work methods across operations in terms of HSEQ systems/processes and ensure that implementation is aligned with the HSEQ strategy.

Develop and execute the HSEQ systems plan and budget for the area of responsibility and support the operations system related plan and budget in order to demonstrate efficiency and effectiveness in achieving business performance objectives.

Provide input and oversight to the operations HSEQ systems budget in order to provide assurance to the GM and the Head of Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Systems.

Contribute to the development and implementing of HSEQ awareness programmes in collaboration with Group HSEQ peers.

Provide ISO related expertise and skills regarding all business processes to the Group functions and the operations; advising on HSEQ system/process requirements and standards to ensure that Group and all operations maintain compliance, and that the operations retain both ISO Certifications.

Provide expert quality advice on Industry Best Practice and Technology regarding HSEQ systems/processes and keep abreast of latest developments in area of expertise.

Ensure capacity and bench strength of HSEQ systems by coordinating, directing and leading the HSEQ systems talent across the group.

Provide technical guidance and input on HSEQ systems training programmes.

Engage with internal and external stakeholders on HSEQ systems and quality related matters and support the operations on quality system/process related engagement, working within Corporate stakeholder engagement and communication standards, guidelines and strategies to continually improve the HSEQ Management systems/processes.

Establish and maintain good working relationships and an effective / sound communication system with the Group and Operational HSEQ Functions.

Ensure that all HSEQ reporting is aligned with the programs, standards, controls, guidelines and schedules of the internal and external stakeholders (e.g.: Board HSE Committee).

Conduct Compliance Assurance and Performance (CAP) 2nd Party Full System ISO [Phone Number Removed]; and ISO [Phone Number Removed]; annual audits in line with established framework and schedule, and provide audit findings and recommend opportunities for improvement regarding quality systems/processes to the GM and the Head of Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Systems.

Monitor and measure Operations compliance of HSEQ Management systems against established strategies, standards, frameworks, systems and by conducting periodic Peer reviews. Identify and advise on opportunities for improvement to provide assurance to the GM and the Head of Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Systems.

In cooperation with the Group ICT Function ensure availability, utilisation and continual improvement of HSEQ applications (i.e.: Isometrix, Legal Register, document management platform) and supporting ISO system requirements across all Organisations.

Management of HSEQ documented information (retrieving, quality, storing and archiving) in collaboration with the Company Secretary to oversee quality of Group and Operational documented information.

Establish a sustainable process and contribute to identifying, assessing and ranking HSEQ system risks, as these relate to the business and operations, in order to promote a HSEQ and risk-aware culture, ensure that any potential impact is understood, and facilitate effective decision making and HSEQ system risk mitigation and provide this input to the ERM Program.

Contribute to the identification, analysing and interpreting of HSEQ system risks within the organisation and contribute to the design and implementing of strategies and systems to mitigate risk and to prevent and reduce loss of the organisation’s assets. Provide this input to the ERM Program.

Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company’s safety vision and values and code of ethical conduct.

Minimum Requirements:

3 year Diploma in Quality Management (QM) or equivalent; OR 3 year Diploma in Health and Safety Management or equivalent (NQF L6).

Minimum of 5 years’ experience and knowledge of related health & safety, environmental and quality ISO standards and systems.

5 years HSEQ management experience.

ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 Implementation Certificates.

Qualified ISO Lead Auditor (Internal / External)

Facilitation and problem solving experience.

Experience in General/Administration Management practices and proficiencies.

Computer literate (Proficient in MS Office, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint).

Valid driver’s license.

Advantage:

Diploma in General Administration.

Management Development Programme (MDP) or equivalent qualification will be advantageous.

Technical Competencies:

Communication and Business Writing Skills

Communicate HSEQ related systems programmes and changes to standards directly to Organisations via personal interactions at management levels.

Build Quality system thinking approaches across operations.

Provide specialist expertise to assist Operations in assessing and achieving system related intended outcomes.

Conduct teamwork and cooperation (effective team player who adds complementary skills and contributes valuable ideas, opinions and feedback).

Working knowledge of ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 9001.

Act in a quality system advisory capacity to company Leadership.

Initiate, lead, and enable the process of quality systems management.

Perform quality systems audits (systems and data Integrity assurance activities).

Desired Skills:

quality management

SHEQ

ISO

auditor

safety management

