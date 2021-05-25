Lease Administrator

A Lease Administrator is required for a large Commercial Property Group based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg, Gauteng. RNEG

Main purpose/objective of the position:

To establish and maintain effective support services for the property management functions, primarily the administration of the Agreement of Lease.

Experience / Education:

Minimum of Grade 12 or equivalent qualification.

3 Years relevant experience, directly interfacing with clients and providing general administrative support services.

A secretarial or PRO diploma would be a recommendation

Typing, computer literacy (Advanced MS Office, Contract Creation & Procurement system), Nicor & SAP; Telephone skills, Administration, Organisational skills

Key Performance:

Lease Admin: New deals

Lease Admin: Renewals

Tenant Administration

Data Integrity

Tenant and Public Liaison

Internal Liaison

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

