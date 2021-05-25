Mechanical Technician (Millwright) Ref: 20766 – Kimberley Northern Cape

Join a reputable established concern. Perform maintenance on defence equipment.

Duties

Repair and perform preventative and corrective maintenance.

Work on both electric and mechanical equipment.

Supervising / operating and maintaining the test instruments.

System Organizational and Field Maintenance repair facilities.

Advisory support with regard to all technical aspects such as preventative and corrective maintenance and logistics of the air defence military equipment.

Assist by analyzing problems and forwarding acceptable solutions and recommendations for improvements to increase the overall maintenance capability.

Requirements

N6 Electrical / Mechanical qualification.

Qualified Millwright (Essential Requirement)

Strong electrical and mechanical experience and knowledge is required.

Experience in maintenance and repair of military equipment will be highly advantageous.

Good technical English language skills (reading/writing/speaking)

Able to work in a team or independently.

Package & Remuneration

R28 000 to R30 000 per month, neg based on qualifications and experience

