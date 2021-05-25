Medical Scientist – Molecular Lab (12 Months FTC)

A Medical Scientist – Molecular Laboratory (12 Months Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Parktown – Gauteng.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof

Main purpose of the job

To engage in the performance of laboratory investigations

Location

CMJAH HIV PCR Lab, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, Parktown

Key performance areas

Prepare and maintain procedures on instruction from the laboratory manager

Routine cleaning and maintenance of laboratory equipment/machinery according to the Standard Operating Procedures

Monitor and control stock levels and advise if goods have to be ordered

Maintain logs of equipment (including monitoring of temperature logs)

Apply and interpret results of internal and external quality assessment tests

Report quality-related problems to the laboratory manager and attempt to solve them

Conform to accreditation requirements

Perform and interpret routine tests for clinical trials

Perform instrument and manual tests for molecular extraction, PCR, sequencing

Assist in receiving samples when necessary, verify if the information on the sample is as the laboratory requisition form

Run specialist tests (e.g. Molecular assays)

Troubleshooting wherever necessary e.g. identifying and solving technical problems

Required minimum education and training

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Medical Science or equivalent

Master of Science in Medical Science is advantageous

Professional body registration

Health Professions Council of South Africa (Medical Scientist)

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP) and Good Clinical Practice (GCP)

Knowledge of laboratory information system

Knowledge of Occupation Health and Safety

Molecular Biology Experience is essential

The job is very repetitive, has a high workload and requires a person able to follow through methods with attention to detail with an organized approach

Work in a pressurized environment in meeting turnaround times in high volumes

Liaise and maintain effective working relationships with the units staff, management, and the Pathologist

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Outlook)

Required minimum work experience

4 years experience in medical or research laboratory

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 02 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

