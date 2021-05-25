Network Support Engineer at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

  • To provide networking services and support to Capitec Bank’s WAN, LAN’s and voice services through implementing solutions according to agreed designs and SLAs at Capitec Bank’s Campus and Regional Offices.

Experience

Ideal:

  • 2+ years’ experience in a network support environment
  • Experience in routers and routing, switches and technologies

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Certification in Network Professional (e.g. CCNP)

Knowledge

Min:

  • Basic understanding of routing and switching principles

Ideal:

  • Basic Project Management exposure
  • Network cabling infrastructure, firewall and telephony concepts

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Problem solving skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Clear criminal and credit record

Learn more/Apply for this position