Network Support Engineer at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To provide networking services and support to Capitec Bank’s WAN, LAN’s and voice services through implementing solutions according to agreed designs and SLAs at Capitec Bank’s Campus and Regional Offices.
Experience
Ideal:
- 2+ years’ experience in a network support environment
- Experience in routers and routing, switches and technologies
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Certification in Network Professional (e.g. CCNP)
Knowledge
Min:
- Basic understanding of routing and switching principles
Ideal:
- Basic Project Management exposure
- Network cabling infrastructure, firewall and telephony concepts
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Presentation Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Problem solving skills
- Analytical Skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Clear criminal and credit record