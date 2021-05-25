Operations/Finance Administrator at Ntice Search

Our Client, a logistics company based in Cato Ridge is looking for an Operations/Finance Administrator that will provide support and administration services to operations and finance.Duties
- Collate Pods and document into pastels relevant information for trips to be invoiced
- Scanning and electronically archiving Pods for all loads
- Ensure all trip sheet information completed accurately and correctly.
- Ensure all completed trip sheets are signed off by Driver, Fleet controller and Depot Manager.
- Manage proof of delivery process, ensure PODs are sent timeously to customers.
- Manging customer delivery reports as per customer requests
- Performs administrative and clerical tasks to both operations and finance
- Capture drivers clocking times and trip rate information accurately and ensure wage submission deadlines are met without error.
- Capturing of payroll queries weekly
- Capture and maintain leave balances and submit leave forms to HR
- Maintaining driver records efficiently
- Ensure employee information updates are submitted to HR
- Ensure an effective filing system is in place for ease of reference and for auditing purposes.
- Manage driver performance through the relevant company policies and procedures.
- Maintain excel fuel recon sheet-update daily KMS
Requirements
- Matric/Grade12
- Minimum 1 years experience in an administration environment-Preferable Transport Company
- Knowledge of National Transport Bargaining Council added benefit
- Basic Knowledge of Pastel Accounting V14
- Knowledge and Experience in Microsoft Excel & Word
- Excellent Record Keeping
- Excellent Communication Skills
Package
- R10 000 – R12 000 CTC PM