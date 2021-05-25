Operations/Finance Administrator at Ntice Search

Our Client, a logistics company based in Cato Ridge is looking for an Operations/Finance Administrator that will provide support and administration services to operations and finance.Duties

Collate Pods and document into pastels relevant information for trips to be invoiced

Scanning and electronically archiving Pods for all loads

Ensure all trip sheet information completed accurately and correctly.

Ensure all completed trip sheets are signed off by Driver, Fleet controller and Depot Manager.

Manage proof of delivery process, ensure PODs are sent timeously to customers.

Manging customer delivery reports as per customer requests

Performs administrative and clerical tasks to both operations and finance

Capture drivers clocking times and trip rate information accurately and ensure wage submission deadlines are met without error.

Capturing of payroll queries weekly

Capture and maintain leave balances and submit leave forms to HR

Maintaining driver records efficiently

Ensure employee information updates are submitted to HR

Ensure an effective filing system is in place for ease of reference and for auditing purposes.

Manage driver performance through the relevant company policies and procedures.

Maintain excel fuel recon sheet-update daily KMS

Requirements

Matric/Grade12

Minimum 1 years experience in an administration environment-Preferable Transport Company

Knowledge of National Transport Bargaining Council added benefit

Basic Knowledge of Pastel Accounting V14

Knowledge and Experience in Microsoft Excel & Word

Excellent Record Keeping

Excellent Communication Skills

Package

R10 000 – R12 000 CTC PM

