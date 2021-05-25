Operations/Finance Administrator at Ntice Search

May 25, 2021

Our Client, a logistics company based in Cato Ridge is looking for an Operations/Finance Administrator that will provide support and administration services to operations and finance.Duties

  • Collate Pods and document into pastels relevant information for trips to be invoiced
  • Scanning and electronically archiving Pods for all loads
  • Ensure all trip sheet information completed accurately and correctly.
  • Ensure all completed trip sheets are signed off by Driver, Fleet controller and Depot Manager.
  • Manage proof of delivery process, ensure PODs are sent timeously to customers.
  • Manging customer delivery reports as per customer requests
  • Performs administrative and clerical tasks to both operations and finance
  • Capture drivers clocking times and trip rate information accurately and ensure wage submission deadlines are met without error.
  • Capturing of payroll queries weekly
  • Capture and maintain leave balances and submit leave forms to HR
  • Maintaining driver records efficiently
  • Ensure employee information updates are submitted to HR
  • Ensure an effective filing system is in place for ease of reference and for auditing purposes.
  • Manage driver performance through the relevant company policies and procedures.
  • Maintain excel fuel recon sheet-update daily KMS

Requirements

  • Matric/Grade12
  • Minimum 1 years experience in an administration environment-Preferable Transport Company
  • Knowledge of National Transport Bargaining Council added benefit
  • Basic Knowledge of Pastel Accounting V14
  • Knowledge and Experience in Microsoft Excel & Word
  • Excellent Record Keeping
  • Excellent Communication Skills

Package

  • R10 000 – R12 000 CTC PM

Learn more/Apply for this position