Operations Fleet Controller at Ntice Search

Our Client, a logistics company based in Cato Ridge is looking for an Operations Fleet Controller that will provide support and administration services to operations and finance.Duties

Driver briefing and dispatch

Completion of books for loads

Tracking of vehicles/drivers and on route follow up

Escalating of issues on route

Ensure vehicles depart depot as planned daily

Experience with chemical road tankers/ have a basic understanding of different chemicals and products

Requirements

Matric/Grade12

Minimum 5 years experience in transport company-Traceable References

Must have own transport

Knowledge and experience in Microsoft Word & Excel

English and Zulu speaking

Be willing to work on a rotational day/ night shift and alternate weekends

Package

R12 000 – R14 000 CTC PM

