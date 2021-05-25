Operations Fleet Controller at Ntice Search

Our Client, a logistics company based in Cato Ridge is looking for an Operations Fleet Controller that will provide support and administration services to operations and finance.Duties
- Driver briefing and dispatch
- Completion of books for loads
- Tracking of vehicles/drivers and on route follow up
- Escalating of issues on route
- Ensure vehicles depart depot as planned daily
- Experience with chemical road tankers/ have a basic understanding of different chemicals and products
Requirements
- Matric/Grade12
- Minimum 5 years experience in transport company-Traceable References
- Must have own transport
- Knowledge and experience in Microsoft Word & Excel
- English and Zulu speaking
- Be willing to work on a rotational day/ night shift and alternate weekends
Package
- R12 000 – R14 000 CTC PM