Operations Fleet Controller at Ntice Search

May 25, 2021

Our Client, a logistics company based in Cato Ridge is looking for an Operations Fleet Controller that will provide support and administration services to operations and finance.Duties

  • Driver briefing and dispatch
  • Completion of books for loads
  • Tracking of vehicles/drivers and on route follow up
  • Escalating of issues on route
  • Ensure vehicles depart depot as planned daily
  • Experience with chemical road tankers/ have a basic understanding of different chemicals and products

Requirements

  • Matric/Grade12
  • Minimum 5 years experience in transport company-Traceable References
  • Must have own transport
  • Knowledge and experience in Microsoft Word & Excel
  • English and Zulu speaking
  • Be willing to work on a rotational day/ night shift and alternate weekends

Package

  • R12 000 – R14 000 CTC PM

Learn more/Apply for this position