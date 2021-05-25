Oracle Consultants at Deloitte 3

I am urgently looking for Oracle Consultants( Functional Teleservice & Developer)

Contract roleDuration : 6 monthsDetails: To assist us in delivering the following scope of work:

Display Orders in current Order status / stage Query Orders in all stages of Order life cycle Order status business flow to Track through Order life cycle from creation to POD Order status pre-defined SLAs Generating of cases from Internal and External clients Create cases for SLA failures Create cases for specific events (e.g., Order on hold, quantity changes on booked order, price check issue, date change etc.) Order fill calculations for Orders to be displayed Dashboard Order Active Order graphs, customer ( e.g., no of orders per customers and views by Order category) Dashboard Cases e.g., Active cases by SLA status, by agent, resolved cases with drill downs to business unit and query types ( reason code e.g., price check ) Dashboard for Management Orders in SLA and progress, Order status (failure etc.), Order by status and value per Order Reporting : e.g., End user usage report (activity) and Order fill % Telephony integration (Smollans call center : Scopserv) Transfer of calls between front office and back office ( Smollans call center —> logistics or pricing dept) Automated submission of emails to external customers Setup of contacts : Creation of a contact card Master Data Integration : Customer and Product Management of the order to allocate the order to the correct logistics network Self Service web portal for field agents Logistic partners (ILDC, IML & Transnova) will require access

Desired Skills:

Oracle

Consultants

