Oracle Consultants at Deloitte 3

I am urgently looking for Oracle Consultants( Functional Teleservice & Developer)
Contract roleDuration : 6 monthsDetails: To assist us in delivering the following scope of work:
- Display Orders in current Order status / stage
- Query Orders in all stages of Order life cycle
- Order status business flow to Track through Order life cycle from creation to POD
- Order status pre-defined SLAs
- Generating of cases from Internal and External clients
- Create cases for SLA failures
- Create cases for specific events (e.g., Order on hold, quantity changes on booked order, price check issue, date change etc.)
- Order fill calculations for Orders to be displayed
- Dashboard Order Active Order graphs, customer ( e.g., no of orders per customers and views by Order category)
- Dashboard Cases e.g., Active cases by SLA status, by agent, resolved cases with drill downs to business unit and query types ( reason code e.g., price check )
- Dashboard for Management Orders in SLA and progress, Order status (failure etc.), Order by status and value per Order
- Reporting : e.g., End user usage report (activity) and Order fill %
- Telephony integration (Smollans call center : Scopserv)
- Transfer of calls between front office and back office ( Smollans call center —> logistics or pricing dept)
- Automated submission of emails to external customers
- Setup of contacts : Creation of a contact card
- Master Data Integration : Customer and Product
- Management of the order to allocate the order to the correct logistics network
- Self Service web portal for field agents
- Logistic partners (ILDC, IML & Transnova) will require access
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- Consultants