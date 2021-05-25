Paint Plant Supervisor

Duties:

– Achieve the required volume of products in line with the Sales Plan requirements.

– Achieve the required customer quality standard and FTPR as reflected in the business Goals and Objectives.

– Minimise Paint strip and Paint related defects within targets.

– To manage all the available resources efficiently and effectively.

– Ensure that output, scrap, rework and housekeeping targets are met at all times.

– Carry out quality audits and ensure that products are within specification.

– Update your team on performance against targets.

– Ensure employees work according to Work Instructions.

– Communicate problems with other departmental leaders.

– Develop and update training plans and records according to the companys Training Plan.

– Ensure adherence to company policies and regulations.

– Manage all internal performance monitoring systems (OEE, SCADA, HMI).

Requirements:

– Tertiary Engineering Qualification (Mechanical/Electrical Trade Certificate and/or Mechanical/Electrical qualification at NQF level 6)

– Tertiary qualification in the Production, Quality or Operations Management field will be an added advantage.

– At least 5 years of supervising a team involved in the Quality process of automotive components.

-Technical knowledge of the Paint application quality assurance process.

