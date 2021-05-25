Paint Plant Supervisor

Duties:
– Achieve the required volume of products in line with the Sales Plan requirements.
– Achieve the required customer quality standard and FTPR as reflected in the business Goals and Objectives.
– Minimise Paint strip and Paint related defects within targets.
– To manage all the available resources efficiently and effectively.
– Ensure that output, scrap, rework and housekeeping targets are met at all times.
– Carry out quality audits and ensure that products are within specification.
– Update your team on performance against targets.
– Ensure employees work according to Work Instructions.
– Communicate problems with other departmental leaders.
– Develop and update training plans and records according to the companys Training Plan.
– Ensure adherence to company policies and regulations.
– Manage all internal performance monitoring systems (OEE, SCADA, HMI).
Requirements:
– Tertiary Engineering Qualification (Mechanical/Electrical Trade Certificate and/or Mechanical/Electrical qualification at NQF level 6)
– Tertiary qualification in the Production, Quality or Operations Management field will be an added advantage.
– At least 5 years of supervising a team involved in the Quality process of automotive components.
-Technical knowledge of the Paint application quality assurance process.