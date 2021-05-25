Personnel Licensing Inspector at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our client in Midrand is currently looking to appoint for Personnel Licensing Inspector develop & maintain a system for the oversight & surveillance of training standards and ensure the effective and correct administration of aviation training organization conducting pilot training in accordance with Part 141 of the Civil Aviation Regulations (As amended), ICAO Annex 1 and internal company policy and standards.

Requirements:

Education & Training:

Minimum

Commercial Pilots License (CPL) with a Flight Instructor Plating.

Ideal

Airline Transport Pilot License with Grade I Flight Instructor rating.

Project Management.

A sound knowledge of training and training administration.

Minimum Training

GSI PEL, GIS OPS, Human Factors in Aviation, Safety Management Systems, EMPIC

Ideal

Previously qualified of GSI PEL, GSI OPS, Human Factors in Aviation, Safety Management Systems, EMPIC

Experience:

Flight instructor rating or SA Air Force flight instructor rating or Flight instructor rating or Air Force flight instructor rating 3 years.

Experience in the RPAS/UAV field.

Learn more/Apply for this position