Personnel Licensing Inspector at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our client in Midrand is currently looking to appoint for Personnel Licensing Inspector develop & maintain a system for the oversight & surveillance of training standards and ensure the effective and correct administration of aviation training organization conducting pilot training in accordance with Part 141 of the Civil Aviation Regulations (As amended), ICAO Annex 1 and internal company policy and standards.
Requirements:
Education & Training:
Minimum
- Commercial Pilots License (CPL) with a Flight Instructor Plating.
Ideal
- Airline Transport Pilot License with Grade I Flight Instructor rating.
- Project Management.
A sound knowledge of training and training administration.
Minimum Training
- GSI PEL, GIS OPS, Human Factors in Aviation, Safety Management Systems, EMPIC
Ideal
- Previously qualified of GSI PEL, GSI OPS, Human Factors in Aviation, Safety Management Systems, EMPIC
Experience:
- Flight instructor rating or SA Air Force flight instructor rating or Flight instructor rating or Air Force flight instructor rating 3 years.
- Experience in the RPAS/UAV field.