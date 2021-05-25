Product Control at Bidvest Bank

Ensuring that the treasury “FX product” functions correctly throughout the customer journey, banking operations processing, exchange control reporting, compliance, and risk monitoring life cycles.

Client Service:

Enhance communication and collaboration with business from the onset and keeping the involvement constant.

Communicate product vision.

Gather and identify requirements by managing relationships with stakeholders and facilitating those conversations.

Translate business needs into process flows and business requirements documents.

Provide product requirements to ITBP for inclusion on development back log.

Take responsibility for tracking the FX product through all business life cycles.

Work closely with business users and measure product output success.

Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.

Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time.

Responding to internal and external queries.

Building good working relationships with all clients.

Operational Excellence:

Participate in status meetings and other leadership activities in treasury.

Attend daily stand-ups, iteration / sprint testing, sprint retrospectives where the product is being impacted.

Continuous improvement – resolve identified bottlenecks and inefficiencies within the product life cycle.

Positive collaboration – consult with colleagues, share ideas, techniques and knowledge and deal with issues and criticism in a professional manner

Work closely with the developers and testers where the FX product is being impacted.

Ensure the product requirements defined are of good quality and are analysed and managed appropriately.

Thorough training – know your products and services better than anyone else and ensure customer support functions (Call Centre, Ops, branches, etc.) and Sales are equipped.

Administration:

Respond to emails.

Data extracts.

Create and release reports.

Continues monitoring of product output performance

Learning and Growth – Contribution to teamwork in Department:

Contribution to making the department a great place to work.

Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality, and speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area).

Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships.

Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control.

Support and drive the business’ core values.

Maintain a positive attitude and drive.

Promote harmony and teamwork.

Promote the sharing of knowledge.

Show willingness to help others.

Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness)

Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance.

Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an understanding of skills and specialties.

Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying the role.

Learning and Growth – Personal and intellectual capital development

Take ownership for driving own career development.

Preparation and signing off personal development plan.

Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan.

Development of knowledge base and intellectual property.

Personal development and research required to enhance performance in the role.

Qualification:

Grade 12 and ACI Operations

Desired Skills:

Good understanding and experience of FX product and processes

MS Office suite

Basic understanding of software design and development

Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs into process flows

High energy level

Ability to multitask

Able to plan and prioritize workloads

Work with minimum supervision

Good teamwork and communication skills

Innovative

Motivated and result oriented

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position