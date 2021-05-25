Product Development Lead at The Focus Group

The position exists to bridge the gap between Product Management and Product Development by devising and documenting functional solutions to market requirements that include product definitions, functional solutions, the products intended use, the product features and the product architecture and design requirements that ultimately result in the blue print for the solution to be developed.

Product Design, Development, and technology alignment

Assessing competition and maintaining overall market awareness

Work with the marketing team to establish prioritise and target commercial opportunities Clearly understand the product vision and business needs to define product requirements and product architectural solutions Standardisation and alignment of product features and functionality, ergonomics, aesthetics and interfaces

Work with various departments to establish a design, technology, product development and vendor strategy

Provide engineering input including technical, costs, schedules and risks where required

Work with relevant stakeholders to develop and schedule baselines and targets and to ensure that projects are staffed with the appropriate engineering personnel

Lead cross-functional development teams: Ensure that engineering activities are in line with company policies and procedures Ensure that all designs meet the requirements for both internal and external customers Ensure that all designs meet the quality requirements Ensure that all designs meet the requirements for certification

Identify all issues and risks and develop plans to mitigate such issues and risks

Identify, coordinate and manage external development partnerships

Where required, represent the company on industry related working groups to ensure the companys participation in industry evolution.

Assist in investigating faulty product from customers or production, reporting results, highlighting any abnormal findings, and providing recommendations for improvement where necessary.

Ensure the timeous completion of projects / project elements against agreed plans and regularly to report to management on project status.

Develop test methods, procedures, test cases etc. for product design verification based on applicable internal and external standards and specifications.

Development of product technical specifications for use by marketing in the development of customer technical manuals

Provide technical support both internally and externally

Qualifications and experience

Matric

Degree or diploma in electronic engineering

Degree or diploma in Business Management

At least 10 years experience in electronic engineering

Experience in managing and developing staff

Experience in managing multiple high value projects

Experience in the metering industry would be advantageous

Experience with smart metering and smart grid technologies would be advantageous

Drivers license

The following indicates what would typically be expected for this role at a competent level:

Advanced knowledge of electronic and software development best practices

Sound knowledge of specifications related to the metering industry would be advantageous

Knowledge of energy measurement trends and techniques would be advantageous

Advanced understanding of electronic firmware design principles

Advanced understanding of the principles for design for volume manufacturing

Good understanding of mechanical and systems software design principles

Understanding of hardware design principles

Able to communicate a clear vision and strategy for engineering

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong business acumen

Excellent team player

Excellent Microsoft Office skills

Negotiation and networking skills

Professional approach

Commitment to customer service

High level of integrity and confidentiality

Able to work under pressure

