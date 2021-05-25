Product Development Lead at The Focus Group

The position exists to bridge the gap between Product Management and Product Development by devising and documenting functional solutions to market requirements that include product definitions, functional solutions, the products intended use, the product features and the product architecture and design requirements that ultimately result in the blue print for the solution to be developed.
Product Design, Development, and technology alignment
- Assessing competition and maintaining overall market awareness
- Work with the marketing team to establish prioritise and target commercial opportunities
- Clearly understand the product vision and business needs to define product requirements and product architectural solutions
- Standardisation and alignment of product features and functionality, ergonomics, aesthetics and interfaces
- Work with various departments to establish a design, technology, product development and vendor strategy
- Provide engineering input including technical, costs, schedules and risks where required
- Work with relevant stakeholders to develop and schedule baselines and targets and to ensure that projects are staffed with the appropriate engineering personnel
- Lead cross-functional development teams:
- Ensure that engineering activities are in line with company policies and procedures
- Ensure that all designs meet the requirements for both internal and external customers
- Ensure that all designs meet the quality requirements
- Ensure that all designs meet the requirements for certification
- Identify all issues and risks and develop plans to mitigate such issues and risks
- Identify, coordinate and manage external development partnerships
- Where required, represent the company on industry related working groups to ensure the companys participation in industry evolution.
- Assist in investigating faulty product from customers or production, reporting results, highlighting any abnormal findings, and providing recommendations for improvement where necessary.
- Ensure the timeous completion of projects / project elements against agreed plans and regularly to report to management on project status.
- Develop test methods, procedures, test cases etc. for product design verification based on applicable internal and external standards and specifications.
- Development of product technical specifications for use by marketing in the development of customer technical manuals
- Provide technical support both internally and externally
Qualifications and experience
Matric
Degree or diploma in electronic engineering
Degree or diploma in Business Management
At least 10 years experience in electronic engineering
Experience in managing and developing staff
Experience in managing multiple high value projects
Experience in the metering industry would be advantageous
Experience with smart metering and smart grid technologies would be advantageous
Drivers license
The following indicates what would typically be expected for this role at a competent level:
Advanced knowledge of electronic and software development best practices
Sound knowledge of specifications related to the metering industry would be advantageous
Knowledge of energy measurement trends and techniques would be advantageous
Advanced understanding of electronic firmware design principles
Advanced understanding of the principles for design for volume manufacturing
Good understanding of mechanical and systems software design principles
Understanding of hardware design principles
Able to communicate a clear vision and strategy for engineering
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Strong business acumen
Excellent team player
Excellent Microsoft Office skills
Negotiation and networking skills
Professional approach
Commitment to customer service
High level of integrity and confidentiality
Able to work under pressure