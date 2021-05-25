Product Manager (Customer Engagement) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge FinTech company in Joburg seeks the expertise of a Product Manager with entrepreneurial flair who knows how to drive sales, is a proven executor & has domain experience covering Retail, POS and Customer Engagement (Loyalty) systems. You need to have at least 3 years Software Sales, Marketing or Product Management in the Customer Engagement, Retail and POS domains, a good understanding of relevant legal and regulatory standards – specifically POPIA and CPA, understand the target retail market and packaging of applications and solutions and be able to define a go to market [URL Removed] Specific Responsibilities –

Loyalty

Gift Card

Vouchers

Electronic Receipting

BI / Insights

Customer Mobile Apps

Campaign Management / Programme Management

Commercial Product Strategy

Take responsibility for commercial packaging and driving relevant products to enable the business to grow market share. Includes the achievement of agreed revenue and profit targets.

Develop, plan and manages short- to medium-term functional budgets.

Package products to align with market needs and to secure maximum revenue.

Understand the need of the market and profile of retailers (SME to Mid-market), in context of the product, complexity, price sensitivity etc.

Define and adapt product business plans to maintain relevance and align with target market.

Align the product portfolio with the strategic intent and direction of the company and group of companies.

Understand key competitors and competitive forces shaping the segment and actively formulate, prioritise and adapt action plans to grow and retain product market share in a competitive market.

Product Sales

Drive sales via the sales team and relevant marketing activity. Assist in development of sales strategies and ensure sales staff can sell efficiently.

Lead the development of effective product communication and promotion strategies and align these with overall company marketing strategy.

Develop and provide input into proposals and formal RFP submissions.

Ensure product collateral is developed and maintained.

Negotiate and facilitate agreements and close contractual and SLA negotiations.

Proactively expand market positioning by identifying and securing relationships with other industry players.

Leverage, optimise and explore product distribution channels to ensure effective and efficient market penetration in line with strategic company objectives.

Product Functionality, Compliance and Service Delivery

Ensure vendors and project teams are aligned with functional requirements.

Ensure product development timelines are met.

Ensure client satisfaction by pro-actively engaging all appropriate stakeholders to ensure the company manage client expectations.

Ensure, where relevant, product specific governance, security and compliance processes are in place in line with group, company, regulatory and legal requirements.

Assist in evaluating vendors in line with supplier/ vendor criteria e.g., industry standing, credit rating, longevity, customer service levels, BEE compliance etc.

REQUIREMENTS:

3-5 Years relevant industry experience and an established track record in Software Sales, Marketing or Product Management in the Customer Engagement, Retail and POS domains.

Experience with Customer Engagement and Loyalty within retail environments.

Experience developing and executing strategy.

Experience of product packaging and successful market launch.

Understand systems, solutions, transactional processing, and system integration dynamics.

Good understanding of relevant legal and regulatory standards, specifically POPIA and CPA.

ATTRIBUTES:

Market and Sales Driven – can you hustle?

A passion for solving real-world business problems.

Technically savvy. Digitally proficient.

Commercially and financially astute.

Constantly challenges paradigms and thinks expansively.

Able to build and nurture relationships across all levels within the organisation, both internally and externally.

Communicates professionally at all levels, both internally and externally, with various stakeholders.

Examines and critically evaluates alternative approaches and potential solutions before accepting any.

Leverages diverse resources. Draws upon multiple and diverse resources (people, disciplines, bodies of knowledge) for ideas and inspiration.

