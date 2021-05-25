Use your 3years production planning experience to secure this awesome opportunity for top company.
Seeking forward thinking individual experience within the FMCG/Manufacturing industy to take handle production and supply chain fujctions.
Minimum requirements:
- Matric
- Post matric qualificaiton in supply chain management
- Strong analytical skills
- Advanced Excel
- 3+ years production planning experience in an agricultral/fmcg/manufacturing environment
Desired Skills:
- Production Planner
- Production Planning
About The Employer:
Well established company in the agricultural / horticultural industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension