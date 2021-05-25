Production Planner

May 25, 2021

Use your 3years production planning experience to secure this awesome opportunity for top company.

Seeking forward thinking individual experience within the FMCG/Manufacturing industy to take handle production and supply chain fujctions.

Minimum requirements:

  • Matric
  • Post matric qualificaiton in supply chain management
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Advanced Excel
  • 3+ years production planning experience in an agricultral/fmcg/manufacturing environment

Desired Skills:

  • Production Planner
  • Production Planning

About The Employer:

Well established company in the agricultural / horticultural industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension

